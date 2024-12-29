Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is opening up about what it means to him to see some of his best players leave the program. Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are set to head to the NFL. Coach Prime says it's not easy to say goodbye to them.

“I don't look forward to it, but I do because that means they are going to another level, another chapter of life, and they're going to soar,” Deion Sanders said, per ESPN. “I'm thankful that I feel we've equipped them with all the tools necessary to be successful.”

Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in the 2024 season, while Shedeur Sanders also won accolades for his play. Both players lifted Colorado football to a 9-win season. It was a remarkable turnaround following a 4-8 campaign in 2023.

It wasn't all peaches and cream this year for the program. Colorado finished the season with a disappointing Alamo Bowl loss Saturday night to BYU.

The loss was a tough pill to swallow, especially for Shedeur Sanders.

“It felt great representing Colorado and bringing it back to where it was in the past,” Shedeur Sanders said. “And obviously, we laid the foundation of the program, so now it's stable for the other players that are coming in to take off and pick up where we left off at.”

Colorado football went 13-12 the last two seasons.

Deion Sanders has Colorado football moving in the right direction

Coach Deion Sanders took one of the hardest jobs in the power 4 in 2023. Colorado football was coming off of a one win season, when Coach Prime moved to Boulder. He got four wins in the first season, but faced enormous challenges. Things were certainly better in year two.

Deion is thankful athletic director Rick George saw something in him.

“I'm thankful that Rick gave me the opportunity,” Deion Sanders added. “We wouldn't have had the Heisman Trophy winner, a guy that [could be] the first or second pick of the whole draft. Several other guys are definitely going to get drafted. It wouldn't have happened if I wouldn't have accepted that calling. So, I'm thankful with the opportunity afforded to me. I'm thankful to be here, period.”

Now, Coach Prime faces his hardest test. He must keep the wins coming, and use the recruiting world to replace Shedeur and Hunter. It won't be easy. Colorado football plays in a very competitive Big 12 conference, where several teams vie for a conference championship.

Colorado football fans have a reason to be excited. The Buffaloes are bringing in highly touted recruit Julian Lewis, a quarterback. Lewis trained with Shedeur and Hunter for the Alamo Bowl.