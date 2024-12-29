Colorado football watched one fashion statement take place before the Alamo Bowl. Like his dad before him, Shedeur Sanders was the one flashing new gear. Except his custom-made cleats potentially signals where he hopes to land in 2025.

Sanders commissioned some customized New York Giants cleats ahead of the matchup against BYU. Draft Kings managed to post a photo of the shoes clad in Giants colors.

Sanders, however, never wore the Giants-themed footwear against the Cougars. He opted for the black and white cleats to match the Buffaloes' uniform for the bowl contest. Still, those pregame kicks fires off the signal that Sanders is open to becoming New York bound. Draft expert Matt Miller of ESPN is one who already believes Sanders should land with the Giants as the top overall selection.

Did Shedeur Sanders drop Giants admission before bowl game?

Even before the cleats made its appearance, Colorado's Sanders blurted out the Giants' name confidently when discussing his NFL future.

“We know where we're going baby, you'll see them in the cleats later on this week,” said Sanders in the below video captured by Dan Schneier of the Big Blue Podcast.

One Buffaloes teammate, however, playfully joked that the Giants might trade up and take someone else. Sanders responded with “you can't get higher than one.” Which signals he's landing at the top pick overall.

The NFL Draft order ahead of April became crystalized thanks to the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday. By beating the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Raiders dropped to the sixth overall selection should the season end now.

The Giants, meanwhile, have a clearer road to the No. 1 selection. New York took a massive blowout loss to the Atlanta Falcons, which increased its chances at sealing the top pick in the draft.

However, Sanders' desire to become the first selection faces competition from heralded teammate Travis Hunter. The Heisman Trophy winner has many fans believing he's going No. 1 overall come April.