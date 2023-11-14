Suspects of the Colorado football locker room theft from the UCLA Bruins game at Rose Bowl stadium were identified by Pasadena Police.

The middle of the 2023-24 college football season has been rough sailing for the Colorado Buffaloes. The Buffaloes are on a four-game losing streak and sit towards the bottom of the Pac-12. The team's misfortune intensified during their October 28th UCLA Bruins game at Rose Bowl stadium. Colorado football players' jewelry and personal items were stolen. Now, more information on the suspects has surfaced.

High school recruits were responsible for the Colorado football locker room theft

Pasadena Police confirmed the suspects tied to the locker room theft were high school recruits on an official visit to UCLA, per On3.com. The prospective Bruins allegedly took thousands of dollars worth of items from Colorado's locker room at the Rose Bowl.

A previous statement said that a few of the players' belongings were recovered and returned. The names of the juveniles were not revealed. Here is a snippet of the Pasadena Police Department's statement on the investigation:

“Search warrants were executed, and additional information will be provided soon as the investigation progresses,” Pasadena Police said.

Thankfully, those responsible for the theft have been identified and handled accordingly. However, player valuables are not the only thing Colorado is in jeopardy of losing.

The Buffaloes need to win two more games to become bowl-eligible. The team wants to end the season on a positive note, but they must be on one accord if they want to end their cold streak. Colorado takes on Washington State and the 16th-ranked Utah football program for the last two games of the season.