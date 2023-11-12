Deion Sanders admits the one thing the Buffaloes are lacking right now in his first year as the head coach of Colorado football.

The Colorado football team received a jolt of electricity when Deion Sanders signed on as head coach. However, his first year didn't quite pan out as Buffaloes fans had hoped. Regardless, the program has a tremendously bright future ahead.

On Saturday, Colorado received its sixth loss on the season after losing a 34-31 heartbreaker to the Arizona Wildcats. The Buffaloes are now 4-6 and must win out to have a chance at playing in a bowl game.

After the loss, Deion Sanders got real about his team and dropped a truth bomb about what Colorado is lacking right now, per Romi Bean of CBS News. Essentially, his Colorado football team “don't know how to win yet.”

“We're so close is what I told the team but yet so far. We just simply, truly don't know how to win yet and it's not for lack of effort, not for lack of coaching with the staff and the support staff. … Everybody around is doing a phenomenal job. We just can't get over that hump.”

.@DeionSanders opens his postgame presser apologizing to the fans for not getting a win in the final home game of the season. Can sense the frustration in still being close but not close enough. “We still don’t know how to win yet” pic.twitter.com/tC32qoABkS — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) November 11, 2023

There are definitely holes on the Buffaloes roster. The offensive line is noticeably bad as Shedeur Sanders has been sacked more than anyone else in the nation. Additionally, there the front seven on the defensive side of the ball isn't where it needs to be either.

Even so, Deion Sanders has an exciting team on his hands that he can easily build off of. Although the season didn't go as successful as he and Colorado had hoped, the Buffaloes should hold their heads up high.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are set to take on the Washington State and Utah in their final two games. We'll see how it plays out, but the Colorado football team has two tough games to close out the season.