In the latest vlog-style video from Deion Sanders Jr., it appeared that a few Colorado Buffaloes players had their jewelry stolen from the Rose Bowl bowl locker room following their 28-16 loss to the UCLA Bruins. Sanders Jr. posted about the incident in promotion of his latest video on the Well Off Media YouTube.

“Colorado Loses to UCLA: Thieves at Rose Bowl Steal From Colorado’s Locker Room,” is how Sanders Jr. promoted the video. In the snippet of the video, you see the Colorado players reentering the locker room then a cut to the players outside and Sanders Jr. speaking to a few of them about how their belongings were stolen.

Colorado Loses to UCLA: Thieves at Rose Bowl Steal From Colorado’s Locker Roomhttps://t.co/rnYKZwdSKp — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) October 30, 2023

They stole cash from me as well. Nowhere is safe these days. https://t.co/hqOyaMnuj7 — The Darius Sanders (@KingDarius_NS) October 30, 2023

“During the game? During the game? They stole the chain? Insane.” Sanders Jr. asked two of the Buffaloes players, who didn't respond as they were in such dismay.

One of the players said of the incident in the video, “You want to play football and know your **** is safe, dog. That junk messed up.”

No Similarities To The Jackson State Incident from 2021

Many fans, particularly HBCU fans from his previous tenure at Jackson State, are calling for Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders to speak out about the incident. The desire for Sanders to speak on his player's belongings being stolen comes from his debut with Jackson State in February 2021. His first collegiate win over Edward Waters University was dwarfed by Sanders informing the media in the postgame press conference that his belongings were stolen.

“While the game was going on somebody came in and stole every durn thing I had in the locker room. From the coaches office. ” Sanders said solemnly. “Credit cards, wallet. Watches. Thank God I had on my necklaces,” Sanders said at the time in a quote obtained by Steven J. Gaither of HBCU Gameday.

Gaither himself drew the ire of Sanders via Twitter when he reported that the belongings were not stolen but only misplaced. Sanders emphasized that the items were stolen and that his assistant saw who stole the items.

Naw it was stolen but they got it back. It was stolen out my personal bag in my office and My assistant caught the gentleman in the process of stealing it but she was alone. No Miscommunication my man at all https://t.co/foXTKwqsQC — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 22, 2021

In the incident from this weekend, Sanders has yet to speak on what's occurred as of this writing.