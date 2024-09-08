Shedeur Sanders entered the 2024-2025 college football season with big expectations as a possible top five NFL Draft pick. Against the Nebraska football team on the road in Week Two, the Colorado football star quickly found himself in enemy territory, and made a crucial mistake that set the crowd's collective hairs on fire.

The play happened on a first down deep in Nebraska football territory with the Cornhuskers leading 7-0 in Lincoln. Sanders appeared to telegraph his throw to the far sideline as Tommi Hill jumped the route and took it to the house. Perhaps Sanders was aiming to impress the NFL scouts with the degree of difficulty on this throw. Whatever motivated him to pull the trigger on the pass, it proved to be the wrong decision as the raucous Memorial Stadium crowd went nuts.

Nebraska football led 21-0 late in the second quarter in a battle of unbeaten teams. They tacked on another score to make it 28-0 before halftime.

Freshman Nebraska football QB Dylan Raiola's efficiency was on full display as he completed a high percentage of his passes while Sanders struggled at times including on the big mistake that went for a pick-six.

Nebraska cruising toward a statement win?

Nebraska football is in search of a statement win and Saturday's game against Coach Prime Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and Colorado football appeared as if it could be the one they were looking for all along.

The Cornhuskers got the chance to play a team with a similar talent level at a similar phase in its development as a potential powerhouse. Matt Rhule's Nebraska football team made life difficult on the heart of the Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders, and as a result their chances to win the game quickly began to skyrocket.

Fans have seen Shedeur Sanders at his best in games without a whole lot of adversity. Now, he has the chance to show scouts he can will a team back from the abyss as he attempts to spearhead a comeback vs. Nebraska football in Lincoln, Nebraska.