Colorado safety Shilo Sanders has reportedly received mixed reviews for his performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices, where NFL hopefuls aim to showcase their skills in front of scouts and coaches. According to reports, Sanders has been struggling in key drills, raising concerns about his stock ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.

On X (formerly known as Twitter), the account NFL Rookie Watch claimed, “Shilo Sanders has reportedly been ‘struggling' at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices,” adding that he has been “taken advantage of” in one-on-one drills and targeted during team periods. The report also stated that many observers believe Sanders “has not raised his stock” following these performances.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, Shilo entered the draft as a projected day-three pick according to several NFL analysts. Scouts have noted his physicality and playmaking ability but indicate that he may need to improve in man-to-man coverage and consistency to solidify his draft status.

Sanders joined Colorado’s program in 2023, transferring from Jackson State to play under his father, who took over as head coach for the Buffaloes. During his single season at Colorado, Sanders racked up 134 tackles, five forced fumbles, one sack, and one interception. Previously, he showcased his talent at Jackson State, where he recorded 59 tackles, five interceptions, and 12 pass breakups.

In Spring 2023 Shilo Sanders walked the stage as a graduate of Jackson State prior to his first season with Colorado in Fall 2023. He also had a stint at the University of South Carolina before that. While Sanders has flashed potential throughout his college career, his performance at this week’s Shrine Bowl practices highlights areas that still need refinement.

With months to go before the draft, the safety will need to focus on sharpening his skills and proving his value to NFL teams. For now, scouts and analysts agree there is significant work ahead for Sanders to meet the expectations tied to his family’s football legacy, especially as his brother Shedeur Sanders looks to be one of the top picks in this year's draft.