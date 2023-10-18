Star Colorado defensive back Shilo Sanders reminded of his HBCU roots on a show with NBA legends Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce. In the latest installment of “KG Certified,” Garnett and Pierce took a trip to the University of Colorado to interview both Sanders and his father, Deion.

Sanders spent much of the interview on his transition to Colorado and the differences between his new school and Jackson State.

“Being at an HBU is just so much fun,” he said. “Here, you have that space to just lock in and focus a little bit more. It's Boulder, it's not really much [to do]… It ain't no clubs… Even in Denver it ain't like that.”

The 23-year-old is enjoying the best season of his collegiate career. In six games, Sanders has racked up 30 solo tackles (36 total), a forced fumble, and an interception that resulted in a Pick-Six.

Garnett noticed Sanders' unique touchdown celebration when he scored on the Pick-Six. Inspired by Jackson State's band, Sanders modeled the celebration in honor of his alma mater.

“I graduated from Jackson State, so I gotta show love,” he said. “Ever since I got to Jackson State, I always thought the drum majors were so cool with the dances and stuff. So they actually locked in with me and we went in the weight room with mirrors in there. They taught me three routines, so I got three different ones. I'm gonna stick with those on the celebrations.”

Despite all the fanfare and media attention, Sanders admitted that he doesn't feel much of a difference, both on and off the field.

“Honestly, how we play – like me and Shedeur, and the other players that came from Jackson – it's really the same. But now, we're getting more eyes. It's a different crowd that's into it. We was at an HBCU, so we got a lot of HBCU crowd paying attention to us. A lot of Black folks, pretty much. But now, everybody's paying attention.”

Sanders continued, “Being at Jackson State, we couldn't play those teams that everyone wanted to see us play. Now we're playing teams that have respect from more people than the SWAC.”