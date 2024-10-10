Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is gearing up for arguably his biggest test in the NFL so far, as he is set to face Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most anticipated games of this week's slate in the NFL. Daniels has been compared to Jackson in the past, going back to before the NFL Draft, and he made it clear he wants to be known as his own player.

“I'll say for me, it's kind of just you know go out there and try to be unique and try to be not really different from everybody, appreciate what they could do because you always learn stuff from other quarterbacks within the league,” Jayden Daniels said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “I'm not closed-minded. You know, I always want to be able to grow, but at the end of the day I want to be known as Jayden Daniels and not the next such-and-such.”

Daniels has performed great as a rookie so far, and is a favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. His Commanders have hope, as they come into this matchup at 4-1 overall. It would be a huge statement for Daniels to bring his team to a win on the road against a good Ravens team.

Jayden Daniels' rookie season so far with Commanders

To start Daniels' rookie season, he had a tough test on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it went about as expected for a rookie quarterback. There were some flashes, especially in the running game from Daniels. The next week, Daniels kept his team's offense on schedule against the New York Giants, and although the Commanders did not get into the end zone in that game, they did not punt and were able to come away with a win.

Daniels' first big statement game was in Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals on the road on Monday Night Football. Once again, the Commanders did not punt, and Daniels lit up the Bengals' defense. He followed that up with a quality performance against the Arizona Cardinals as well. This past game against the Cleveland Browns, Daniels did not have a great passing day, but he competed some big plays and was productive in the run game.

It will be interesting to see how he fares against a talented Ravens defense. A lot of eyes will be on this game.