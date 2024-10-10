The Washington Commanders have had an impressive start to the 2024 season. The Commanders improved to 4-1 with their commanding 34-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Moreover, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has performed strongly for the team. Former Washington head coach Jay Gruden believes Daniels is the real deal and will continue to take the team's offensive to another level.

Jay Gruden joined ESPN Commanders reporter John Keim for a conversation in early October. When asked if Jayden Daniels is a top-five quarterback, Gruden dropped this bold claim:

“100 percent for real,” Gruden said, per Keim.

Gruden coached the Commanders from 2014 to 2019, so he has unique insight on the team. Although, many analysts would agree with him that Washington struck gold by drafting Daniels.

Daniels made history in Sunday's Browns win, becoming the first player in the NFL to have 1000-plus passing yards and 250-plus rushing yards in his first five games. He ended the matchup with 238 passing yards and one touchdown. In addition, he rushed for 82 yards on 11 carries. On the season, Daniels has amassed 1,135 passing yards and four TDs.

The Commanders knew Daniels had high potential, given his stellar senior year with the LSU football program in 2023-24. Daniels totaled a collegiate career high of 3,812 yards and 40 TDs, helping the Tigers to a 10-3 overall record. As a result, he won the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

Daniels is receiving a lot of attention for his promising start to the year, but he understands that consistency is what is what most important. He sent a message to media members amid his star hype:

“You’re only as good as the last game you played,” Daniels said, via the Commanders' YouTube channel in early October. “Y’all can say whatever y’all you want. I’m still a rookie in my eyes, so I let everybody else do the talking for me.”

It will be intriguing to watch Daniels continue his early professional journey as leads his team to greater heights.