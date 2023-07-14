The Washington Commanders are ready to reap the benefits of new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy this season. Coming over from the Kansas City Chiefs, Bieniemy is bringing an offense that running back Antonio Gibson hopes puts his full offensive skillset on display, reports Sports Illustrated's Daniel Chavkin.

“I haven’t shown my position. … Every year we talk about it, but it hasn’t happened. Hopefully, this year, it comes around to where I get to showcase on multiple occasions what I can do out there.”

It sounds like Antonio Gibson truly believes that he has never been used to his full potential, yet Eric Bieniemy is installing a new offense for the Commanders that will do so. Not only is Gibson excited for his new looks, but he also believes that the entire offense will be ready to go from the jump.

“The level of discipline, and what we need to be doing and how we need to do it, it shows right now. By the time we get to the season, we’re gonna be ready for anything.”

Commanders fans have to be thrilled to hear the sentiments from Gibson given the turmoil that the franchise has endured over the last few decades. With new ownership and now Bieniemy running the offense, the Commanders are looking to adopt a whole new identity for the 2023 season.

Gibson has been one of the better players for the Commanders over the past few seasons and is certainly sounding like he plans on being the same this year. With Eric Bieniemy in charge, Antonio Gibson is actually predicting himself to be a whole new player this year in Washington; tune into Week 1 to see if Gibson's prediction comes to fruition.