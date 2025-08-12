It doesn’t feel like things have gotten overly problematic between the Washington Commanders and Terry McLaurin. His contract-related absence is glaring, but GM Adam Peters was seen speaking with McLaurin on the practice field, according to a post on X by JP Finlay.

Lip readers gonna be in full force on this one

The stalemate seems to have drfited far longer than the Commanders, and certainly their fans, would have hoped. The problem for McLaurin is age. He wants a long-term deal with big money, but he will turn 30 years old in September. That’s right on the cuff of where NFL receivers tend to decline, according to commanderswire.com.

“The history of teams signing receivers over 30 to big-money extensions isn't good,” Bryan Manning wrote. “There is a belief that McLaurin would be different, but that still doesn't change anything. The concern is real.”

Commanders, WR Terry McLaurin still far apart

McLaurin reportedly wants D.K. Metcalf-type money. The Steelers signed Metcalf to an average annual value of $33 million. That put him behind Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and CeeDee Lamb.

Peters and the Commanders don’t seem to think McLaurin fits in that crowd, mainly because of his age.

“The Commanders believe McLaurin should receive a contract in the neighborhood of what future Hall of Famer Mike Evans received last year,” Manning wrote.”Evans signed a two-year, $52 million deal.”

Will the deal get done? And soon? Maybe, if you listen to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda.

“People I’ve spoken with tell me that they expect a deal to get done sooner rather than later, although it’s not going to be a huge contract,” Pauline wrote. “I’m told to expect a two- to three-year extension for McLaurin with a bump in pay this season to give him a bit more security.”

One thing is for sure: The Commanders need to be wise. For this to be a special season, McLaurin has to be a key part of the on-field equation.