Pete Crow-Armstrong has emerged as not only a superstar for the Chicago Cubs but is seemingly one of the best outfielders in the league right now. After struggling at the plate to begin his career, Crow-Armstrong has become a household name for his skills on the field. On Tuesday, some analysts on the MLB Network praised him for his efforts while acknowledging the hard work he's put in so far in his career.

In the latest episode of the “Off Base Podcast,” hosts Xavier Scruggs and Robert Flores shared their honest admission about the 23-year-old outfielder. Overall, they are both impressed with Pete Crow-Armstrong, and they share one quote claiming that Cubs fans haven't been this excited about a player since Sammy Sosa.

“It's hard not for me to think of the Chicago Cubs and Pete Crow-Armstrong and what he's done this year,” said Scruggs. “It's not just because of the numbers, but I also think about the adjustment, the adjustability as a young player. For him to struggle last year offensively, and then this year be able to turn things around from an offensive standpoint, an approach standpoint, from pitch recognition, from two strike awareness, the plate discipline, all that stuff to me, has taken another level.”

“Cliff Floyd, who is a colleague here at the network, played for the Chicago Cubs, and also covers them… He said that he has not seen the Cub faithful, or the Cub fans that are sitting in those outfield bleachers, react to a player like Pete Crow-Armstrong since Sammy Sosa,” explained Flores… “Every young baseball player out there, I bet you [PCA] is one of the first two names that come to mind when they say, ‘Hey, who's your favorite player?' I mean, he is an exciting watch.”

"[Pete Crow-Armstrong] has captured the imagination of not just Cubs fans, but also every young baseball player out there…" 🎙️ Off Base Podcast with @Xavier_Scruggs & @RoFlo pic.twitter.com/cAjM1ABjrL — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 12, 2025

Pete Crow-Armstrong is playing as an elite player this season, and his career trajectory is off the charts. So far this season, Crow-Armstrong owns a .259 batting average and .296 OBP while totaling 116 hits, 27 home runs, and 78 RBIs through 448 at-bats. All of which are career-highs.