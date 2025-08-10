Jayden Daniels will not openly admit it, but the frustration of the offseason seems to be catching up with him. Two days after the Washington Commanders' preseason opener, the second-year quarterback spoke honestly on how the process has been without disgruntled star Terry McLaurin.

Daniels did not play in the Friday night game against the New England Patriots. Regarding his preseason availability, Daniels said he “loves” playing football, but the decision to rest was not his.

“I love playing football, but I don't make those type of decisions,” Daniels said, via NBC4 Sports' JP Finlay.

Jayden Daniels on playing in preseason – I love playing football but I don’t make those decisions pic.twitter.com/eJ2ZK62rrE — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 10, 2025

When asked if he wishes he had more time to ramp up with McLaurin, Daniels seemed to roll his eyes and said he only “controls what he can control.” The question also pertained to Noah Brown, who continues to progress from a knee injury suffered in minicamp.

McLaurin has been away from the team for nearly the entire offseason, holding out while seeking a contract extension. The 29-year-old most recently requested a trade, though the Commanders believe that the relationship is still salvageable.

Throughout the process, Daniels seemed to be on McLaurin's side. However, with the season quickly approaching, he seems to be coming around to the idea that he will need to prepare to be without his leading receiver.

Commanders' receiver corps without Terry McLaurin

The Commanders did not play most of their starters in their preseason opener, but they did release their first unofficial depth chart. Washington still listed McLaurin as a starter, along with Brown and Deebo Samuel.

Should McLaurin's holdout persist, Samuel will likely become Daniels' No. 1 target. The former All-Pro has been criticized by fans for his apparent weight gain over the offseason, but he is still the most dynamic and proven receiver on the team.

In the event McLaurin misses Week 1, one of Luke McCaffrey, K.J. Osborn or Michael Gallup will replace him in the starting lineup. Of the three, the Commanders have the highest hopes for McCaffrey, their third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, Gallup and Osborn have starting experience with the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, respectively.

The biggest wild card of the Commanders' fluctuating receiving room is rookie Jaylin Lane, whom they added in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Washington currently lists Lane as a third-stringer on the depth chart, but he could soar as high as the starting lineup by September.