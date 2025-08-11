Things have been a little rocky for the Washington Commanders' offensive line. And the team didn’t play well in the preseason opener. Adding to the mix, Commanders' standout offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is dealing with a minor injury from practice, according to a post on X by JP Finlay.

“Laremy Tunsil looked like he tweaked his groin yesterday and didn't finish prax. [Head coach] Dan Quinn doesn't seem concerned, says Tunsil will still do some work.”

That’s good news. The Commanders need Tunsil in the practice mix as much as possible as he learns the ins and outs of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s offense.

Commanders OT Laremy Tunsil battling through

Tunsil is part of a group of veterans the Commanders have brought on board in an attempt to go one step further than last year’s NFC Championship game appearance. Quinn said the mix appears to be working well, according to commanders.com.

I really had my eye on some of the newer Commanders who were veterans. [DT Eddie] Goldman and LT [Tunsil] and [LB] Von [Miller] and [S] Will Harris and [WR] Deebo [Samuel Sr.] and JK [DT Javon Kinlaw], [DE Deatrich] Wise, [CB Jonathan] Jones,” Quinn said. “And seeing how they're fitting into the system. And what it goes because in this ramp-up period, these are where these roles get determined in the weeks ahead.

“So, I really wanted to see them and see their connection with their teammates. That's an important part of belonging to a group, and I was certainly impressed by those guys getting started.”

Quinn stated earlier this summer what Tunsil can bring to the Commanders, according to “The Green Light with Chris Long” podcast via Sports Illustrated.

“Laremy's caliber, like that was a big deal for us,” Quinn said. “I remember I had called Jayden [Daniels],” Quinn said. “I said, ‘Man, I love you, but you know who really, really loves you? Adam [Peters].

“Not just the length and the size of Larry, but it's the feet. That's what makes him so challenging to go against.”