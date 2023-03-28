After being selected second overall in the 2020 NFL draft, Washington Commanders edge rusher Chase Young has had his career impacted by injuries. After looking elite during his rookie season, he has appeared in just 12 games over the past two years.

Now with Young headed into his fourth season, the Commanders are able to pick up his fifth-year option. But the team is still undecided on what they will do.

On Monday while at the league meetings, Commanders general manager Martin Mayhew spoke about how the team is approaching Young’s fifth-year option.

“We’re still talking about that. We have a number of things to work through. We’re getting through the first part of the agency right now. We’re still in draft preparations. We have until May to make that decision. We’ll make the appropriate decision at the right time,” said Mayhew via The Athletic’s Ben Standig.

Based on Mayhew’s comments, the Commanders are prepared to take their time in making the decision. With the draft quickly approaching, and free agency just now slowing down, Mayhew makes it clear that the team has other things to handle first.

With Washington’s history of picking up fifth-year options and Young’s lack of production, there is a chance that the team uses this upcoming season as a “prove-it” opportunity for the young defender. If that is the case, they could be willing to risk having to pay Chase Young more down the line. This is the same approach that the team took with Daron Payne who recently signed a massive extension. With how things played out for Payne, Young could be on board with taking the same approach.