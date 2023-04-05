Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke on how much the health of Chase Young’s knee factors into the team’s decision with his fifth-year option, according to a Wednesday tweet from Washington Post NFL reporter Nicki Jhabvala.

“That’s the thing that will drive a big part of the conversation,” said Rivera. “As we continue to work through this and talk about it, it will be about seeing him and watching him. Again, we get started April 17, so we’ll continue to work through these things — talk to the doctors, talk to the trainers, strength and medical — and just kind of get a feel for where he is. Then we’ll be able to make a decision and we’ll go from there.”

Chase Young is in the fourth year of a $34.56 million contract he signed with the Commanders in 2020, a contract that included a $22.7 million signing bonus, according to NFL.com. He is set to have a cap hit of just under $11 million with a base salary of $5.3 million in 2023, according to Spotrac,

Young, a former No. 2 pick out of Ohio State University, has played for three seasons and 27 games since he was drafted in 2020. He earned an invitation to the Pro Bowl games and the Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year in a season that saw him earn 44 combined tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and four pass deflections, according to Pro Football Reference.

Chase Young tore his ACL in 2021 after making contact with then-Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Donovan Smith. He played in just three games in 2022.

He took the field for the first time last season in a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in late December, earning two combined tackles and one pass deflection in a game that saw quarterback Taylor Heinicke throw for 166 yards and two touchdowns while completing 13 of his 18 pass attempts.