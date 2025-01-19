While the Washington Commanders are enjoying Jayden Daniels’ rookie season, Dan Quinn said the team is ready for the next step. And Quinn also shouted out the lit Lions fans after the wild win on Saturday, according to a post on X by JP Finlay.

Dan Quinn says the atmosphere in Detroit was the real deal: “It was absolutely lit, and in a good way. We wanted to use that energy.” DQ says Washington used silent counts as much as they could

Daniels threw for two touchdowns, helping Washington beat Detroit 45-31 to reach the NFC championship game for the first time since winning the franchise's third Super Bowl 33 years ago.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn got plenty from his team’s offense

Daniels said the Commanders got things done despite the road setting, according to commanderswire.com.

“It was awesome to go out there and put up 38 points (offense), and the defense scored seven points too,” Daniels said. “It was very critical to get the running game going. That is a very good team on the other sideline. We were able to get back to our identity of what we know we are. It was awesome.

“I was so excited (with the turnovers). We knew coming in we had to steal some possessions. That is a very good offense, with a lot of fire power over there.”

Quinn said he thought the turnovers played a critical role. Washington took the ball away five times, four interceptions and one strip sack and recovery.

“I thought the story of the game was the ball and the turnover margin,” Quinn said.

Of course, Daniels helped the Commanders overcome the noise of the Lions fans. Quinn acknowledged the rookie’s coolness under fire, according to nytimes.com.

“He just has a different poise about him than most and he’s a rare competitor,” Quinn said. “But in those moments — if he was a basketball player, he’d want the last shot. As a ballplayer, he wants the ball in his hands to make the difference. And he makes great decisions with the football. That takes real mindfulness.”