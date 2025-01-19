The Washington Commanders have been fueled by determination in the 2024-25 NFL playoffs. After knocking off the NFC's No. 1 seed in Saturday's Divisional Round matchup, the Commanders move on to the title. Dan Quinn will coach in the NFC championship for the first time since taking the Atlanta Falcons there in 2017.

It hasn't merely been Quinn's knowledge and postseason pedigree that has lifted Washington throughout its run; it's been his bold leadership and the faith that he has stoked in his players. After Washington's 45-31 victory over the Lions, the message going forward is clear, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Anybody, Anywhere, Anytime,” Quinn said on the Commanders' mindset.

In a matter of two weeks, Quinn has completely flipped the narrative for this Washington team. And what was previously deemed an underdog, is now a serious contender for the Super Bowl.

Commanders' impressive NFC playoff surge

The Commanders have looked unstoppable offensively in their two playoff wins. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is orchestrating a lethal attack, in both the pass and ground game.

Against the Lions, Daniels went 22-of-31 for 299 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing 16 times for 51 yards. He finished with a higher QBR (91.8) than he did in the Commanders' Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he's yet to throw an interception as he enters the NFC title.

Clearly, Daniels' ability to extend plays has been a huge game-changer for Washington. But the defense has also stepped up, baiting Lions quarterback Jared Goff into three costly interceptions on Saturday, and sacking him twice for 16 yards.

As Washington advances to an NFC showdown next week, Quinn is coaching arguably the most inspiring football of his 12-year career. Daniels is playing with All-Pro poise, leading the Commanders on a journey that could potentially end with the Lombardi trophy.