Daniel and Tanya Snyder have officially entered into a sale and purchase agreement of the Washington Commanders with a group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris, the parties announced on Friday.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners,” the Snyders said in a statement, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years.”

The Snyders initially agreed to sell the Commanders to Harris and company on April 12th for the tentative price of $6.05 billion.

Washington’s prospective new ownership also includes 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner David Blitzer, a longtime partner of Harris, and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, among others.

“I want to express how excited we are to be considered by the NFL to be the next owners of the Washington Commanders and how committed we are to delivering a championship-caliber franchise for this city and its fanbase,” Harris said.

The official purchase and sale agreement comes in immediate wake of reporting from ESPN that Daniel Snyder was lobbying the NFL to limit the release of a third-party report into allegations of misconduct against him, an apparent attempt to stall the sale of the franchise.

A previous independent investigation into the Commanders’ alleged workplace misconduct under Snyder resulted in a $10 million fine and him stepping down from handling the franchise’s day-to-day operations, ceding those responsibilities to Tanya Snyder.

The Commanders went 8-8-1 in 2022, missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season.