Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder is reportedly urging the NFL to limit the public release of a third-party report into allegations of sexual misconduct and financial improprieties against him, according to ESPN.

“Dan Snyder and his lawyers are lobbying the NFL to limit the release of attorney Mary Jo White’s report into sexual misconduct allegations and financial improprieties against the embattled Washington Commanders owner,” ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham report.

Snyder’s alleged efforts come as he and Commanders officials continue the arduous process of selling the franchise to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris for just over $6 billion. Findings of the investigation led by former U.S. District Attorney Mary Jo White into allegations of widespread misconduct against Snyder and other team higher-ups are reportedly the “main remaining issue” in completing the sale of the Commanders.

A Washington spokesperson vehemently denied ESPN’s reporting about Snyder’s attempts to curb public knowledge of the report, calling it “completely false and a blatant fabrication by someone with no actual knowledge of this matter.”

Sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN that Snyder’s objection to the report’s release—viewed as a thinly veiled attempt to slow down the sale process—is ultimately unlikely to get in the way of Harris and company taking control of the Commanders. Another owner, however, reportedly warned ESPN that Snyder “won’t go away without a fight” despite mass public scrutiny of his handling of the franchise.

In summer 2021, the NFL controversially elected against making the full findings of an outside probe into allegations of workplace misconduct by Snyder and other Commanders officials public. Roger Goodell has previously told both Congress and media the league office is “committed” to releasing the contents of White’s subsequent report in full.