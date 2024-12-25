We're in that season where NFL quarterbacks are gifting their offensive lines with presents. After all, it is Christmas. Washington Commanders signal-caller Jayden Daniels is the latest one to join in on the action.

Daniels gave his entire O-line brand new electric scooters, per Ben Standig:

“Jayden Daniels bought electric scooters for the offensive line. Apparently, Santa is late, however.”

Not a bad gift from the QB. Could be a handy addition for some of his protectors when they're trying to get around the Commanders facility. While Daniels' talent is obviously a huge reason he's thriving in his rookie campaign, the Washington O-line has done a respectable job in front of their quarterback.

The former LSU standout has been sacked 38 times in 15 games. He's completed 69.7% of his passes for 3,303 yards and 22 touchdowns against eight interceptions. The Commanders have won three in a row and Daniels is absolutely destroying the competition during that span.

He's thrown for 10 touchdowns in the last three and completed well over 70% of his throws, leading the Commanders to an upset win over their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 16. That ended a nine-game winning streak for the Birds.

Washington looks well on their way to making the playoffs, which is a massive testament to Daniels' impact in Year 1. It appears that the Commanders have finally found their franchise quarterback. The organization needs just one more win to clinch a spot in the postseason.

Even if they lost their final two contests against the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys, Washington would likely still make the playoffs. If Daniels continues to play at such a ridiculous level, it's hard to imagine they won't beat the Cowboys or Falcons, if not both.

It's a fun time to be a Commanders fan. There's actually hope for the future, which hasn't been the case for a long time.