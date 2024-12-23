Jayden Daniels turned in a terrific finish against the Eagles on Sunday, and his efforts left teammate Terry McLaurin in awe. Through 15 games, the Washington Commanders star is putting together the best season from a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Daniels drew a lot of praise early in the season, thanks in part to his accuracy and poise. But things trended the wrong way after a rib injury seemed to slow his progress. However, Daniels has responded stunningly over the last three weeks.

In wins over the Titans, Saints, and Eagles, Daniels threw 10 touchdown passes with three interceptions. Furthermore, he averaged 230 yards passing and 60 yards rushing in that stretch, plus another touchdown. The stretch pushed his season total to 3,303 yards with 22 touchdowns and eight interceptions. On the ground, he has 737 yards with six more scores. That’s over 4,040 yards of total offense with two more games left to play.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is real deal

According to a ranking on sportingnews.com, a former Washington quarterback ranks at the top among rookies.

Robert Griffin III finished with 4,015 yards of total offense and accounted for 27 touchdowns in 2012. Daniels has exceeded both of those totals already. Plus his completions percentage (69.7) tops Griffin.

Second on the list is Dak Prescott (Cowboys, 2016), who threw for 3,667 yards and 29 total scores that season with a 67.8 completion percentage. Third is Russell Wilson (2012) had a strong debut with the Seahawks. He threw for 3,118 yards and accounted for 30 touchdowns.

Rounding out the top five are Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers, 2004), and Dan Marino (Dolphins, 1983). The list had Daniels at No. 6, but the rankings came in late October.

Eagles performance put Daniels over the top

Not only did Daniels throw five touchdown passes, he hit the game-winner on a bullet strike with six seconds remaining on the clock. But also consider who caught the touchdown passes.

Jamison Crowder caught two of them. He had only one touchdown reception over the last three seasons. Olamide Zaccheaus hadn’t score a touchdown since last season with the Eagles. These guys aren’t household names for a reason. Daniels is getting the job done even with less-than-star-level players.

It helps that Daniels has star wideout Terry McLaurin, who hauled in the other scoring strike. That moves his touchdown total to 12 on the season. McLaurin has been impressed by Daniels, according to espn.com.

“If we're making plays or missing plays he just has a way to stay even-keel,” McLaurin said. “I've never seen that from a rookie at any position, let alone one quarterbacking. He has a way of making the right plays when it's time. You can't teach that. His ability to get better every week and learn from his mistakes is why he has a chance to be one of the great ones.

“I've never seen him flinch. The only time I've ever seen him show emotion is when we lost to Baltimore (in Week 6). He was on the sideline and I was upset, but I was kind of smiling to myself because (I was thinking), we've got us one. He hates to lose.”

Teammates like what Jayden Daniels is doing

Even the offensive linemen sense they are playing alongside a different dude. Guard Sam Cosmi said Daniels doesn’t get stressed.

“That keeps the rest of us calm,” Washington guard Sam Cosmi said. “The biggest thing that's great to see is the person that has the most belief in his ability is himself. He's a dog; he's a competitor. I'm really happy he's my QB.”

Daniels said he enjoys the high-impact parts of games.

“I love those types of situations,” Daniels said. “Those are when it's on thin ice and plays need to be made. That's what you live for. If you really love the sport you live for those big-time moments where it comes down to the end, everything's against you, your back is against the wall. How will you respond?”

How can Daniels put a stamp on being the best rookie QB ever?

It’s pretty simple. If Daniels leads the Commanders to the playoffs, he seems to be a lock for rookie of the year. And he should be considered the best-ever first-year player at the position.

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky said Daniels is separating himself from the crowd, according to a post on X by Get Up.

“Jayden Daniels was the best player in the NFL this weekend,” Orlovsky said. “He’s unflappable. He doesn’t blink. Last year C.J. Stroud has this remarkable rookie season. What we’re watching is equally as remarkable.

“That fourth-and-11 run is the play of the game. It’s not only, am I going to take off and run with the football or not throw it. He’s three or four yards short of that first-down marker, and Philly defensively is bearing down on him. He doesn’t slide. He doesn’t leap. (And) he doesn’t dive. He goes, no, I’ll trust my speed and take off. He doesn’t get that, they don’t win that game. It is an unbelievable season that his is putting together right now.”

Daniels brought the spotlight to the Commanders with his performance against the Eagles, according to a post on X by Good Morning Football.

“Rookie Jayden Daniels went into superhero mode when the game mattered most. That last drive was a statement for the rest of the league to see. The @Commanders have a guy. He's the franchise changer and he's just getting started.” — @PSchrags (Peter Schrager).