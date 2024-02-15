Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury was specific when talking about ideal traits in a quarterback.

The Washington Commanders are rolling with Kliff Kingsbury as their new offensive coordinator. The question remains of what the team will do at the quarterback spot. Did Sam Howell show enough to keep the starting gig? Probably not, especially when the upcoming draft class has multiple intriguing QB prospects.

Kingsbury will be tasked with handling whatever quarterback he gets, though he will likely have some sway over who that might be. When asked what traits he wants to see, the Commanders' OC answered promptly, according to Ben Standig of The Athletic. “The Chiefs quarterback,” Kingsbury said.

This answer may be the biggest “no duh” reply in the history of the world. However, coming from the guy who coached Patrick Mahomes in college, it indicates that quarterbacks with rocket arms and a knack for making plays out of structure can really work with him. Even his work with Kyler Murray shows that he can develop QBs with mobility who play a cunning, creative brand of football.

Caleb Williams remains the ultimate prize of the upcoming draft. The Chicago Bears possessing the top overall pick casts doubts over whether he'll end up there, though. Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are other top choices and guys like Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. should be available down the line. This is a golden chance to take a quarterback for the future that can give the Commanders a real chance to win.

With the second overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Commanders will have to make a smart choice.