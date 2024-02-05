The Raiders loss is the Washington Commanders gain

Magic Johnson knows a thing or two about dishing out assists. His 10,141 assists are 7th-most in NBA history. And now, all of these years later, Magic can't help himself but falling into old habits. Only this time around, it wasn't a no-look dish to James Worthy on a fast-break or a picture-perfect entry pass into Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the post. Instead, it came in the form of helping the Washington Commanders find their next offensive coordinator.

In July 2023, Magic Johnson became a minority owner of the Washington Commanders after he invested $240 million into a $6 billion bid for the team. Now, less than a year later, Magic has already played a role in the firing of head coach Ron Rivera, and the hiring of Kliff Kingsbury, the Commanders new offensive coordinator.

From Super Bowl Live with @TomPelissero from Radio Row: Breaking down the key injuries this week, how Magic Johnson stepped in and helped the #Commanders land Kliff Kingsbury and Ron Rivera interviews with the #Cowboys today. pic.twitter.com/8tg7QMKNbI — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2024

I suppose, if you're a Las Vegas Raiders fan who is reading along, you could say that Magic Johnson stole Kliff Kingsbury from the Raiders coaching staff. In that case, I'd kindly point out that Magic Johnson is 23rd in career steals, so he's perfectly equipped to steal Kingsbury from the Raiders, as opposed to assisting the Commanders in hiring him. But hey, why should we quibble over semantics?

Perhaps there is some familiarity between Magic Johnson and Kliff Kingsbury because of the one year Kingsbury spent in Los Angeles as an offensive analyst and quarterback coach for the USC Trojans. Or maybe Magic is just fond of Kingsbury's work in previous stops at Texas Tech or with the Arizona Cardinals. Either way, the hiring of Kingsbury is being lauded as one of the best moves of the offseason coaching cycle, and those poor Raiders are stuck with recently fired Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who I wouldn't trust to call plays for me if I were playing a low-stakes game of Madden on my PlayStation 5.