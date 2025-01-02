The Washington Commanders have been one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2024 season. Washington is 11-5 heading into Week 18 and has already locked in their place in the NFC playoffs. One familiar face around the Commanders may be looking for greener pastures during the offseason.

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury gave an eye-opening answer when asked about if he wants to become a head coach again.

“Yeah, I'm sure at some point,” Kingsbury said on Thursday when asked if he wants to be a head coach again in the future. Kingsbury then declined to comment when asked directly if he would be interviewing for head coaching jobs during the spring.

“We'll see how everything plays out,” Kingsbury continued. “But I am very happy here. This has been an awesome place and it's really helped me kind of rekindle my love the sport.”

Kingsbury deserves a lot of credit for turning the Commanders into one of the more dangerous teams in the NFC. He has done an excellent job of preparing rookie QB Jayden Daniels for the NFL game. As a result, he has blossomed into one of the most promising young signal callers in the league.

It will be interesting to see if Kingsbury decides to leave Washington this offseason. The duration of Washington's postseason run could have an impact on his decision, one way or the other.

Dan Quinn will play Commanders' starters in Week 18 after clinching playoffs

The Commanders will be headed back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season. With their ticket punched to the postseason, some speculated that Washington would take it easy in the final week of the regular season.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn made it abundantly clear that this will not be happening under his watch.e

Quinn confirmed on Monday that the team will play to win during Week 18, per The Athletic's Ben Standig. Quinn acknowledged that seeding is important in the playoffs, so it is smart for the Commanders to try and beat the Cowboys in Week 18.

If the Commanders can get one more win, they will be the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs.

The difference between the No. 6 and No. 7 seed is noticeably important. If Washington becomes the No. 6 seed, they will likely take on the No. 3 seed Los Angeles Rams during the Wild Card round. However, if they are the No. 7 seed, they will head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles.

One could argue that the Eagles are not that scary of an opponent, especially because the Commanders know them well. That said, it does seem clear that the Rams could be a preferable opponent.

Hopefully the Commanders can get a win in Week 18 and decide their fate for themselves.

The Commanders will take on the Cowboys at 1PM ET on Sunday.