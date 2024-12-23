Playoff scenarios were very much in play for many teams in Week 16, making for a really interesting slate of games this week. Our Week 17 NFL Power Rankings saw teams solidify their playoff position, angle themselves in the Wild Card race, and look even more forward to April’s 2025 NFL Draft.

Come along as we provide in-depth analysis every week on how each team fared in the NFL, important stats/takeaways from each contest, and storylines to follow heading into the following games. Here's ClutchPoints' latest NFL Power Rankings.

1. Detroit Lions (+1)

A reshuffle at the top of our Week 17 NFL Power Rankings sees the Detroit Lions regain their top spot. An easy win over their NFC North opponents in the Chicago Bears paved the way for Detroit to set a franchise win record.

Their 13 wins this season is an all-time high, and doing it in convincing fashion speaks to how dominant their 2024 season has been. Even without David Montgomery, the Lions offense clicked as usual, with Jahmyr Gibbs finding the end zone and shouldering the load.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (+1)

In one of Week 16’s Saturday matchups, the Kansas City Chiefs welcomed the Houston Texans into the chilly confines of Arrowhead Stadium. A 27-19 win extends the Chiefs record to 14-1, the only one-loss team in the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes quelled any concerns about his ankle injury by rushing for a 15-yard touchdown, and Xavier Worthy led the way with seven catches for 65 yards and Mahomes’ lone passing score in the win.

3. Buffalo Bills (-2)

Falling two spots in our Week 17 NFL Power Rankings, the Buffalo Bills did win their Week 16 contest over the New England Patriots. But it wasn’t a convincing win and one that was far closer than it should have been, hence the drop.

Josh Allen only threw for 154 yards in the win, but James Cook picked up the slack with 126 total yards and two scores (one passing, one receiving).

4. Minnesota Vikings (+2)

In a potential NFC Wild Card preview, the Minnesota Vikings traveled west to face the Seattle Seahawks, earning a crucial 27-24 win. A three-touchdown day from Sam Darnold was just enough to get it done on offense, as he found Justin Jefferson (twice) and Jordan Addison for scores.

Jefferson hauled in 10 passes for 144 yards, Addison chipped in 5/35, and the defense forced two interceptions to keep the high-powered Seattle offense down just enough.

5. Green Bay Packers (no change)

A Monday Night Football matchup awaits the Green Bay Packers, who simply need a Week 16 win to lock up their spot in the NFC playoffs. Hosting the New Orleans Saints in chilly Lambeau Field, the Packers are heavy home favorites in a win that has massive postseason implications.

6. Baltimore Ravens (+3)

A key win over the Pittsburgh Steelers helped lock up a playoff berth for the Baltimore Ravens, as they jumped into the top spot of the AFC North division. A gritty, physical battle went in favor of Baltimore, who leaned on Lamar Jackson (three passing TD’s), Derrick Henry (162 rushing yards), and a defense that forced two turnovers from Russell Wilson.

Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, and Rashod Bateman hauled in touchdowns from Jackson, and Zay Flowers led all receivers with five receptions for 100 scoreless yards.

7. Philadelphia Eagles (-3)

In the best game of the Week 16 slate, the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a last-second, heartbreaking loss on the road against the Washington Commanders. But having lost Jalen Hurts to a concussion early in the game is a far bigger concern moving forward.

Kenny Pickett (14/24, 143 yards) looked decent in relief, but the offense clearly suffered with Pickens instead of Hurts at QB. With a loss, the Eagles are fighting an uphill battle for the top seed in the NFC, and their divisional race just got a game tighter too.

8. Washington Commanders (+3)

It was quite the impressive performance for rookie Jayden Daniels, as he led a game-winning drive to shock the Eagles in Week 16. Daniels threw for five touchdowns and 258 yards in the win, finding Olamide Zaccheaus and Jamison Crowder each for two touchdowns.

Daniels found Crowder from nine yards out for the final points of the game, as the TD connection with six seconds left sealed the deal for Washington’s 10th win of the season.

9. Pittsburgh Steelers (-2)

Another week without George Pickens was a big-time hindrance for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who struggled in their matchup with the Ravens.

Wilson threw an interception and fumbled the ball inside the BAL red zone, but he did connect with Cordarrelle Patterson and MyCole Pruitt for two scores. The defense let up 418 total yards, including 220 on the ground, and they were just unable to stop the Ravens offense most of the day.

10. Denver Broncos (-2)

A halftime lead didn’t hold up for the Denver Broncos, as they struggled to only six points in the second half, eventually falling to the Los Angeles Chargers. Two touchdowns from rookie Bo Nix led the offense, throwing for 263 yards, and even though they led in total offensive plays and time of possession, their second-half performance wasn’t enough to get it done.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (+4)

A two-touchdown showing from Justin Herbert and a 21-point second half did just enough to earn their ninth win of the season. Helping keep pace in the AFC Wild Card race, the Chargers got two touchdowns from Gus Edwards on the ground, and rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey hauled in six passes for 87 yards, helping the Chargers jump up four spots in our Week 17 NFL Power Rankings.

12. Los Angeles Rams (+1)

Now holding a one-game lead atop the NFC West, the Los Angeles Rams won an important road game in Week 16 over the New York Jets. While a 19-9 win doesn’t instill much confidence, being able to rack up another win when they needed it the most is impressive.

A recovered muffed punt late in the game pretty much wrapped it up for the Rams, who only got 110 yards from Matthew Stafford. Kyren Williams was the star of the offense, rushing for 122 yards and a score on 23 carries.

13. Houston Texans (-3)

A serious injury suffered by receiver Tank Dell took the wind of out the sails of the Texans, making it a tough, uphill battle against the Chiefs. While Dell led all Houston receivers with 98 receiving yards and a score, his loss was a big one for a Texans offense that lacked the explosiveness from previous weeks.

Nico Collins hauled in seven catches (on 10 targets) for 60 yards, but Joe Mixon slogged his way to only 57 rushing yards on the day. C.J. Stroud threw two costly interceptions but did connect with Dell and Dalton Schultz (5/45) for scores in the loss.

14. Seattle Seahawks (no change)

A second-consecutive loss to an NFC North opponent at home has clouded the playoff hopes for the Seahawks, as they dropped their Week 16 matchup to the Vikings. While Geno Smith found Jaxon Smith-Njigba, DK Metcalf, and AJ Barner for scores, two costly interceptions buried SEA’s chances of keeping pace with the Rams.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3)

Dropping their Week 16 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys dropped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers down three spots in our Week 17 NFL Power Rankings and out of first place in the NFC South.

The Buccaneers just could not get on the right page offensively, as Mike Evans was held to only 69 receiving yards on five catches. Baker Mayfield found Ryan Miller for a late score, but Rachaad White was stripped of the ball on Tampa’s final drive of the game, dropping the Bucs to 8-7 on the year.

16. Cincinnati Bengals (+1)

It could still be too little too late, but you certainly can’t say the Cincinnati Bengals have given up their dreams of making the AFC playoffs. Their 24-6 win over the Cleveland Browns came because of their defense, as it forced two interceptions and a key, goal-line fumble on CLE’s first drive of the game.

Joe Burrow found Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase for touchdowns, as the duo combined for 14 receptions, 155 yards, and two scores in the win. Chase Brown fell nine yards short of crossing the century mark on the ground, as he earned 21 touches for 109 all-purpose, scoreless yards in the win.

17. Miami Dolphins (+1)

A home win over the San Francisco 49ers helps keep the Miami Dolphins in the race for the AFC Wild Card, but a lot still needs to go their way if they want to make the final grouping.

Miami relied on De’Von Achane for their seventh win of the season, as he rushed for 120 yards and was also the team’s leading receiver, grabbing six passes for 70 yards. Jonnu Smith went for 62 yards on six catches, and Tyreek Hill caught Tua Tagovailoa’s lone passing score of the game in the win.

18. Dallas Cowboys (+1)

Even with being eliminated from the 2024 playoffs, the Cowboys still came out and played tough for their seventh win of the year. Their 26-24 win over the Buccaneers was because of Cooper Rush and CeeDee Lamb, two players that ascended into the spotlight in what has been a lost season for Dallas.

Rush threw for 292 yards and a score to Jalen Tolbert, and Lamb fought threw his nagging shoulder injury to the tune of seven receptions for 105 yards in the win.

19. Arizona Cardinals (-3)

It certainly wasn’t an impressive showing for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 16, as they dropped an overtime matchup with the Carolina Panthers, 36-30. A 10-point, fourth quarter was needed to even get into overtime, but allowing Chuba Hubbard to score from 21 yards out deep into overtime was the final straw.

Kyler Murray threw for 202 yards and ran for 63, James Conner rushed for 117 yards and a score but left early with an injury, and Conner led all AZ receivers with 49 yards on four catches.

20. Indianapolis Colts (+2)

A 38-30 win over the Tennessee Titans helps keep the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card hunt, but their chances are growing quite slim. A three-touchdown day from Jonathan Taylor was a welcomed sight for many in fantasy football, and he was the main catalyst in an offense that only threw for 131 yards.

21. New Orleans Saints (no change)

A Monday Night Football matchup sends the Saints up north to face the Packers in a game that means absolutely nothing for New Orleans. Having been eliminated from playoff contention, the Saints have a plethora of injuries to overcome and have nothing but pride and draft seeding to play for the rest of the season.

22. Atlanta Falcons (+1)

An easy, 34-7 win over the New York Giants catapulted the Atlanta Falcons into first place in the NFC South divisional race. With the starting QB job being handed from Kirk Cousins to rookie Michael Penix Jr., it was the southpaw’s turn to try and right the ship on offense.

Penix got a ton of help from his defense, which returned two interceptions for scores, as the Washington Huskie rookie threw for 202 scoreless yards in his first career start.

23. San Francisco 49ers (-3)

The 2024 NFL season has been quite a disappointment for the 49ers, and their Week 16 road loss to the Dolphins dropped them to 6-9 on the year. Brock Purdy threw for 313 yards, two TDs, and an interception in Week 16, finding Deebo Samuel and Eric Saubert for scores.

George Kittle led all receivers, hauling in eight passes for 106 yards, while Samuel caught seven passes for 96 yards and a score in what was one of his best games of the year. San Francisco's Week 16 loss dropped them three spots in our Week 17 NFL Power Rankings, a sign that they may be limping to the finish line for this year.

24. Carolina Panthers (+3)

While the 2024 NFL season is lost for the Panthers, it does look like the roster is buying into rookie head coach Dave Canales, especially on offense. Canales, who has a history of reclaiming QB projects, look to have given Bryce Young the exact kind of confidence he needed to reclaim his first-overall pick stature.

Young found Adam Thielen (5/43) and David Moore (2/39) for scores, as he spread his targets out to six different targets. Hubbard was the offense’s star, turning 25 carries into a healthy 152 yards and two scores, as he continued his strong season as the team’s lead back.

25. New York Jets (-1)

Nine points and 321 yards of offense was all that the Jets mustered in their Week 16 loss to the Rams. Holding near the bottom of our Week 17 NFL Power Rankings, the Jets were just not able to get anything substantial going on offense in their loss.

Aaron Rodgers reignited his connection with Davante Adams, as the former Packers duo connected on a score, but that was pretty much it for the offense. Adams, Tyler Conklin, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall all hauled in at least five catches, and Hall regained his lead-back role, earning 19 total touches for 90 yards on the day.

26. Chicago Bears (-1)

What can be said about the Bears seems to have already been said, so I’ll try to reframe it: the Bears have made major strides on offense with Caleb Williams installed at QB, but this team has a long way to go if they want to reclaim their magic.

Williams was running for his life all game, constantly pressured to make plays on the run outside of the pocket. Williams found Keenan Allen (9/141/1) and Cole Kmet (2/9/1) for scores, rookie Rome Odunze chipped in 77 yards, and D’Andre Swift only racked up 20 yards in a game where the run game was a forgotten element after facing an early deficit.

27. Cleveland Browns (-1)

The dress rehearsal for Dorian Thompson-Robinson has certainly not gotten off to a strong start, as the Browns endured a sub-par performance from their offense in Week 16. DTR threw two interceptions in the loss, only throwing for 157 yards in the loss that dropped Cleveland down a spot in our Week 17 NFL Power Rankings.

Thompson-Robinson was sacked five times and never really looked comfortable all game. Jerome Ford stepped in for the injured Nick Chubb and racked up 92 rushing yards, including 66 on a single run on the game’s first drive.

28. New England Patriots (-1)

Three turnovers made the difference between a disappointing loss and an upset win for the Patriots, as they dropped their 12th game of the year in Week 16. A 24-21 loss to the Bills was an expected result, but the final score was a lot closer than expected.

Drake Maye had some success rushing the ball in the loss, turning six carries into 30 yards, on top of his 261 passing yards. Kayson Bouette fell five yards short of crossing the 100-yard mark, and Rhamondre Stevenson salvaged a quiet day (that included a costly fumble) with a rushing score.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (+1)

In a matchup between two teams vying for their spots in the draft order, the Jacksonville Jaguars struggled to a 19-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mac Jones had a fairly successful day, throwing for 247 yards and played turnover-free ball.

Brian Thomas Jr. became the first rookie wideout to cross the 1,000 mark, as he hauled in nine passes for 132 yards and a score in the win. Tank Bigsby found the end zone on one of his 12 carries, and the defense held the Raiders to only 314 total yards of offense.

30. Tennessee Titans (no change)

The first season for head coach Brian Callahan has been quite a rough experience, as the Titans have struggled to a 3-12 record through their first 15 games. Quarterback issues have plagued the offense, with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph both earning time this season.

It was Rudolph’s turn in Week 16, as the former Steelers signal caller threw for 252 yards, two scores, and three interceptions in an up-and-down day. The Titans, who are in the thick of the race for a top-five selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, got two scores from Tyjae Spears, and while they did make things close late, ultimately could not pull out the upset win.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (+1)

In a game that neither team likely wanted to win, the Raiders looked the worst of the two teams in their matchup with Jacksonville. Aidan O’Connell stepped back into the QB spot after missing last week, and he picked up his connection with rookie tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers hauled in 11/13 targets for 99 yards in just another heavy usage day for the standout Georgia tight end. Ameer Abdullah and Alexander Mattison both found the end zone on the ground, but as a team the Raiders only rushed for 69 yards, averaging a measly 2.6 yards per carry.

32. New York Giants (-1)

The final team in our Week 17 NFL Power Rankings is the New York Giants, who are the only two-win team in the league. A dreadful season for this NFC East squad continued in Week 16, as they dropped a matchup with the Falcons.

Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. accounted for the only points of the day for the Giants, hauling in a short pass for a score. Drew Lock threw two pick-sixes and was sacked three times, and Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson each caught seven passes, with Nabers (68) racking up more yards than Robinson (62) in the loss.