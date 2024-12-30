Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels added a new accolade to his stellar NFL debut. But this time he took down a decade-long franchise and league record held by Robert Griffin III against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday.

Griffin once tallied 815 rushing yards in his league debut of 2012. Daniels hit 85 yards before the end of the game — giving him 822 rushing yards and the record as noted by Bleacher Report.

Daniels broke a record that stood for 13 seasons. He even has one more regular season game left, if Washington chooses to play him in Week 18. Washington and the Falcons were deadlocked at 24-24 late in the fourth quarter.

Did Robert Griffin III respond to Jayden Daniels' new Commanders record?

Meanwhile, Griffin III quickly responded to his record falling at the hands of Daniels.

“I wanted Jayden Daniels to break my rookie rushing record because I’m not about rooting against the next generation. He EARNED IT,” Griffin posted on X.

Griffin dropped one more strong message. This one directed towards detractors of Daniels and the new generation of NFL quarterbacks taking over the league.

“He is the FUTURE. Some of these old heads need to stop drinking all that haterade and lift up these young guys instead of tearing them down.”

Griffin guided Washington to the playoffs his rookie year. He delivered a much hyped and publicized NFL debut. Daniels has shown similar dynamics but has galvanized a long-suffering fan base.

Daniels and fellow 2024 rookie first rounder Michael Penix Jr. engaged in an exciting back-and-forth contest at the nation's capitol. The latter first-year NFL QB led a dramatic fourth quarter drive that ended with him hitting Kyle Pitts for a 13-yard touchdown to tie the game. Atlanta's Riley Patterson, however, missed a 56-yard field goal attempt which forced both teams to play into overtime.