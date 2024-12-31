The NFC playoff picture still has some sorting out to do in the final week of the regular season, but the Washington Commanders have secured their spot in the postseason.

In a game flexed to Sunday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons traveled to the nation’s capital to face the Commanders in a matchup with massive implications that extended beyond just the two teams on the field.

With their victory, the Commanders not only punched their ticket to the NFC playoffs but also secured the Los Angeles Rams’ NFC West division title. However, the win came at a steep cost for the Falcons. Atlanta would have controlled their own destiny with a win, but now their playoff hopes hang in the balance in Week 18, where they’ll only have partial control over the outcome.

As for the top seed, it remains with the Detroit Lions, who stayed undefeated on the road after defeating the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Detroit is now on a collision course with the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 18 showdown to determine who takes the division title and secures a first-round bye.

With just one week left, let’s take a closer look at how the NFC playoff picture is shaping up.

1. Detroit Lions (14-2, 1st in NFC North)

Dan Campbell chose not to rest his team in Week 17 against the 49ers, instead treating the game as a tune-up for the big showdown this coming weekend with the Vikings. It’s clear that the Lions’ high-powered offense will need to carry the load for as long as their season lasts, as their defense has become a growing liability due to significant injuries. Detroit has allowed 31 or more points in three of their last four games, a troubling trend heading into the playoffs.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3, 1st in NFC East)

The Dallas Cowboys posed little trouble for the Eagles in Week 17, even with Philadelphia turning to their third-string quarterback after the injury to Kenny Pickett. Saquon Barkley hit a major milestone, surpassing 2,000 rushing yards for the season with 167 yards on 31 carries to help Philadelphia to a 41-7 victory. The Eagles are now locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC, regardless of their Week 18 result against the New York Giants.

3. Los Angeles Rams (10-6, 1st in NFC West)

Despite scoring fewer than 20 points in each of their last three games, the Rams have won five straight to claim the NFC West title. After defeating division rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, they had to wait until the Commanders' late Sunday night win over the Falcons to officially secure the division. The Rams earned the title by holding the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Seattle Seahawks, who were eliminated from playoff contention.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7, 1st NFC South)

Baker Mayfield ensured the Buccaneers avoided another misstep following their upset loss to the Cowboys. Tampa Bay dominated the Carolina Panthers, 48-14, bolstering their chances of capturing the NFC South. Now, all the Bucs need to do is defeat the New Orleans Saints to secure their fourth consecutive division title.