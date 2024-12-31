5. Minnesota Vikings (14-2, 2nd in NFC North)
What a way to end the regular season—with the Vikings and Lions squaring off in a matchup with massive playoff implications. Both teams have already secured their spots in the NFC playoff picture, so there’s no concern about missing out. However, the stakes couldn’t be higher, as the NFC North crown, the No. 1 seed, and homefield advantage throughout the postseason are all on the line. Watching Sam Darnold and Jared Goff go head-to-head promises to be must-see television.
6. Washington Commanders (11-5, 2nd in NFC East)
Jayden Daniels bolstered his Rookie of the Year candidacy with a standout performance Sunday night, leading the Commanders to an overtime victory over the Falcons and securing their playoff berth. Depending on the outcomes in Week 18, the Commanders could either hold onto the No. 6 seed or drop to No. 7.
7. Green Bay Packers (11-5, 3rd in NFC North)
Fortunately for Green Bay fans, the Packers’ loss to Minnesota in Week 17 didn’t significantly impact their standing in the NFC playoff picture. The Packers are locked into either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed and will be on the road throughout the postseason. To claim the No. 6 seed over the Commanders, Green Bay will need to beat the Chicago Bears at home and hope Washington loses to the Cowboys.
9. Atlanta Falcons (8-8, 2nd in NFC South)
The Falcons made the switch to rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., benching veteran Kirk Cousins two weeks ago. The result so far is a 1-1 record, though that’s hardly Penix’s fault. Head coach Raheem Morris is facing heavy criticism for his use—or lack thereof—of timeouts in the must-win game against Washington, which ended in a loss for Atlanta.
To make their first postseason appearance since 2016, the Falcons not only need to defeat the Panthers at home but also hope the Saints pull off an upset against the Buccaneers.