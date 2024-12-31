The NFC playoff picture still has some sorting out to do in the final week of the regular season, but the Washington Commanders have secured their spot in the postseason.

In a game flexed to Sunday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons traveled to the nation’s capital to face the Commanders in a matchup with massive implications that extended beyond just the two teams on the field.

With their victory, the Commanders not only punched their ticket to the NFC playoffs but also secured the Los Angeles Rams’ NFC West division title. However, the win came at a steep cost for the Falcons. Atlanta would have controlled their own destiny with a win, but now their playoff hopes hang in the balance in Week 18, where they’ll only have partial control over the outcome.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates while leaving the field after the Commanders' game against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As for the top seed, it remains with the Detroit Lions, who stayed undefeated on the road after defeating the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Detroit is now on a collision course with the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 18 showdown to determine who takes the division title and secures a first-round bye.

With just one week left, let’s take a closer look at how the NFC playoff picture is shaping up.

1. Detroit Lions (14-2, 1st in NFC North)

Dan Campbell chose not to rest his team in Week 17 against the 49ers, instead treating the game as a tune-up for the big showdown this coming weekend with the Vikings. It’s clear that the Lions’ high-powered offense will need to carry the load for as long as their season lasts, as their defense has become a growing liability due to significant injuries. Detroit has allowed 31 or more points in three of their last four games, a troubling trend heading into the playoffs.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3, 1st in NFC East)

The Dallas Cowboys posed little trouble for the Eagles in Week 17, even with Philadelphia turning to their third-string quarterback after the injury to Kenny Pickett. Saquon Barkley hit a major milestone, surpassing 2,000 rushing yards for the season with 167 yards on 31 carries to help Philadelphia to a 41-7 victory. The Eagles are now locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC, regardless of their Week 18 result against the New York Giants.

3. Los Angeles Rams (10-6, 1st in NFC West)

Despite scoring fewer than 20 points in each of their last three games, the Rams have won five straight to claim the NFC West title. After defeating division rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, they had to wait until the Commanders' late Sunday night win over the Falcons to officially secure the division. The Rams earned the title by holding the strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Seattle Seahawks, who were eliminated from playoff contention.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7, 1st NFC South)

Baker Mayfield ensured the Buccaneers avoided another misstep following their upset loss to the Cowboys. Tampa Bay dominated the Carolina Panthers, 48-14, bolstering their chances of capturing the NFC South. Now, all the Bucs need to do is defeat the New Orleans Saints to secure their fourth consecutive division title.

5. Minnesota Vikings (14-2, 2nd in NFC North)

What a way to end the regular season—with the Vikings and Lions squaring off in a matchup with massive playoff implications. Both teams have already secured their spots in the NFC playoff picture, so there’s no concern about missing out. However, the stakes couldn’t be higher, as the NFC North crown, the No. 1 seed, and homefield advantage throughout the postseason are all on the line. Watching Sam Darnold and Jared Goff go head-to-head promises to be must-see television.

6. Washington Commanders (11-5, 2nd in NFC East)

Jayden Daniels bolstered his Rookie of the Year candidacy with a standout performance Sunday night, leading the Commanders to an overtime victory over the Falcons and securing their playoff berth. Depending on the outcomes in Week 18, the Commanders could either hold onto the No. 6 seed or drop to No. 7.

7. Green Bay Packers (11-5, 3rd in NFC North)

Related NewsArticle continues below
Lions’ Dan Campbell issues Jared Goff challenge to media
Lions’ Dan Campbell issues Jared Goff challenge to media
Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on decision to play Lions’ starters vs. 49ers
Dan Campbell drops truth bomb on decision to play Lions’ starters vs. 49ers
49ers’ Fred Warner sends strong message to Dan Campbell, Lions ahead of MNF
49ers’ Fred Warner sends strong message to Dan Campbell, Lions ahead of MNF

Fortunately for Green Bay fans, the Packers’ loss to Minnesota in Week 17 didn’t significantly impact their standing in the NFC playoff picture. The Packers are locked into either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed and will be on the road throughout the postseason. To claim the No. 6 seed over the Commanders, Green Bay will need to beat the Chicago Bears at home and hope Washington loses to the Cowboys.

9. Atlanta Falcons (8-8, 2nd in NFC South)

The Falcons made the switch to rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., benching veteran Kirk Cousins two weeks ago. The result so far is a 1-1 record, though that’s hardly Penix’s fault. Head coach Raheem Morris is facing heavy criticism for his use—or lack thereof—of timeouts in the must-win game against Washington, which ended in a loss for Atlanta.

To make their first postseason appearance since 2016, the Falcons not only need to defeat the Panthers at home but also hope the Saints pull off an upset against the Buccaneers.