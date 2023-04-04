Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Magic Johnson might be one of the most decorated sports figures of all time. Of course, his career with the Los Angeles Lakers is already well-known. However, Magic is also a proud winner in the MLB, with his Los Angeles Dodgers winning a title in 2020. Now, he’s looking to add to his multi-sport trophy case with the Washington Commanders. Magic said this himself in a recent interview, per JP Finlay.

“More from Magic Johnson: ‘I got a ring in every sport but I need a Super Bowl ring. I would love to be the owner of the Commanders, to not only do great work on the field but do the work we can do with the city.’”

Magic Johnson is part of a group that is looking to be the owners of the Commanders. He is joined by Philadelphia 76ers team owner Josh Harris in bidding for the team. They have already submitted a bid that matches Dan Snyder’s $6 billion asking price. Now, only time will tell if Snyder indeed sells the team for good.

If Magic does acquire the Commanders, perhaps he should temper his expectations of the team a bit. They do have some great players: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Chase Young stand out as key pieces on offense and defense. However, there’s still a lot that they need to fix, thanks to Snyder’s mismanagement. A championship might not come to DC in the next few years.

If they manage to hit on their decisions, though, perhaps the Commanders fulfill the destiny of the “NFC Beast” division. The NFC East already has some really good teams with the Eagles, Cowboys, and Giants. If Washington becomes a good team, too… oh boy.