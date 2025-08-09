The Oaklamento Athletics will be without their Opening Day starter for at least the next two weeks, as the club announced Saturday that right-hander Luis Severino has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

To fill the roster spot, the A’s recalled left-hander Hogan Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas for his third stint with the big league club this season.

Severino, who signed with A's in the offseason to anchor the rotation, has endured an up-and-down 2025 campaign. In 24 starts, he’s posted a 6-11 record with a 4.82 ERA, striking out 103 and walking 44 over 136 1/3 innings. His season began on a rough note — he went 2-10 with a 5.30 ERA over his first 19 starts — but he had recently been in his best form of the year.

Luis Severino will miss time for the A's

Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) walks off the field after pitching during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Over his last five outings before the injury, Severino went 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA, recording 30 strikeouts against eight walks in 27 2/3 innings. That stretch included several quality starts that helped stabilize an Oakland pitching staff that has struggled with injuries and inconsistency for much of the season.

Harris, 27, returns to the A’s after being optioned to Las Vegas on July 23. He has appeared in 30 major league games over parts of two seasons, going 1-1 with a 4.35 ERA in 41 1/3 innings. In Triple-A this year, Harris has worked mostly in relief, posting a 2-1 record with a 4.30 ERA over 14 2/3 innings.

The loss of Severino is a blow to an Oakland team already leaning on younger arms to cover innings. Oblique strains can be tricky injuries for pitchers, often requiring careful rehab to avoid setbacks. For now, Harris will provide a fresh left-handed option for the bullpen, though the A’s could also stretch him out if rotation depth becomes an issue.

Oakland continues its homestand this weekend as they look to navigate another key absence on the pitching staff while keeping pace in the AL West.

More Athletics News
image thumbnail
Mason Miller secures 1st Padres save with an absolute heaterBrayden Haena ·
Athletics starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs (59) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the first inning for the A's at Nationals Park.
Athletics Jeffrey Springs’ perfect game ruined by NationalsMike Gianakos ·
Athletics relief pitcher Jose Leclerc (37) walks to the dugout after surrendering a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners immediately before an eighth inning pitching change at T-Mobile Park.
Athletics’ Jose Leclerc’s season comes to disappointing endZachary Howell ·
Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) gestures to his dugout while rounding the bases after hitting a leadoff home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park.
Athletics’ Shea Langeliers on list by himself after monster gameRishav Bhat ·
Jul 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) hits an RBI single against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park.
What made Athletics’ Shea Langeliers ‘giggle’ ahead of 3-HR night?Jedd Pagaduan ·
Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers (23) gestures to his dugout while rounding the bases after hitting a leadoff home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park.
Athletics star Shea Langeliers’ bonkers 3-HR night vs. Nationals lands him in rare companyZachary Howell ·