The Oaklamento Athletics will be without their Opening Day starter for at least the next two weeks, as the club announced Saturday that right-hander Luis Severino has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain. The move is retroactive to Wednesday.

To fill the roster spot, the A’s recalled left-hander Hogan Harris from Triple-A Las Vegas for his third stint with the big league club this season.

Severino, who signed with A's in the offseason to anchor the rotation, has endured an up-and-down 2025 campaign. In 24 starts, he’s posted a 6-11 record with a 4.82 ERA, striking out 103 and walking 44 over 136 1/3 innings. His season began on a rough note — he went 2-10 with a 5.30 ERA over his first 19 starts — but he had recently been in his best form of the year.

Luis Severino will miss time for the A's

Over his last five outings before the injury, Severino went 4-1 with a 2.93 ERA, recording 30 strikeouts against eight walks in 27 2/3 innings. That stretch included several quality starts that helped stabilize an Oakland pitching staff that has struggled with injuries and inconsistency for much of the season.

Harris, 27, returns to the A’s after being optioned to Las Vegas on July 23. He has appeared in 30 major league games over parts of two seasons, going 1-1 with a 4.35 ERA in 41 1/3 innings. In Triple-A this year, Harris has worked mostly in relief, posting a 2-1 record with a 4.30 ERA over 14 2/3 innings.

The loss of Severino is a blow to an Oakland team already leaning on younger arms to cover innings. Oblique strains can be tricky injuries for pitchers, often requiring careful rehab to avoid setbacks. For now, Harris will provide a fresh left-handed option for the bullpen, though the A’s could also stretch him out if rotation depth becomes an issue.

Oakland continues its homestand this weekend as they look to navigate another key absence on the pitching staff while keeping pace in the AL West.