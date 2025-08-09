The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to be a playoff team in the AFC in 2025. General manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh have built a competitive squad that hopes to be a force in all three aspects of the game. If the Chargers can avoid the injury bug, this team has a chance to make serious noise this Winter.

On Thursday, the Chargers lost starting left tackle Rashawn Slater to a brutal knee injury during practice. Slater will miss the entire campaign, and this will be the second time in his career that he has been hit with a season-ending injury (2022). Harbaugh will move Joe Alt to left tackle, and Trey Pipkins will return to his old starting role at right tackle.

The roster is filled with depth. It doesn't matter what position you look at; the Bolts contain a potential star. The wide receiver and tight end positions are much improved this season compared to one year ago. This offseason, the Bolts added Tyler Conklin in free agency, as well as the return of Keenan Allen, who just signed back with LA this week. The Chargers had signed Mike Williams to a contract as well, but his sudden retirement opened the door for Allen. Now, the Bolts will have Allen and Ladd McConkey run the show with Quentin Johnston, Tre Harris, Darius Davis, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith all capable of making plays.

The Chargers have two starters from a season ago who are in jeopardy of losing their starting roles for this season. As of now, the Chargers have listed them as starters, but that may not be the case as the regular season progresses.

1. Quentin Johnston

Johnston is a talented receiver who has obvious trouble catching the ball. Johnston has cost himself and the Bolts a handful of big plays and a potential win against the Green Bay Packers in his rookie year. His skill set is unique as he has the speed and size to make plays, but is not known for being a jump ball threat like his former teammate Mike Williams. Johnston is known for his ability to get yards after the catch. He just needs to build the confidence that he belongs in the NFL, and that will help him trust himself more. The drops are a concern, but when he isn't dropping the ball, he is making plays. His last regular-season game against the Las Vegas Raiders proved that he can be a legit threat in this league when he caught 13 passes with zero drops.

The Chargers drafted two receivers in this past NFL Draft: Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Both are expected to make noise right away. Lambert-Smith has turned a ton of heads this training camp and has quickly become a fan favorite among Chargers fans. These two are both capable of taking Johnson's No. 3 role with the Bolts.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has been an absolute terror at #Chargers camp the last couple of days pic.twitter.com/fgWfy9jAx3 — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) July 23, 2025

If Johnston doesn't show strides in his game, then he could be replaced as a starter.

2. Will Dissly

Will Dissly is the Bolts' starting tight end. He had a decent season a year ago when he caught 50 passes for 461 yards and two touchdowns. Dissly proved to be a weapon for Justin Herbert a few times last season in what was the best season of his career. However, the Bolts added Tyler Conklin from the New York Jets this offseason. Conklin had a similar season to Dissly last year with two more touchdowns catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. Now with Herbert, Conklin is expected to make a huge leap this season. Conklin, Keenan Allen, Lambert Smith, Tre Harris, and Ladd McConkey will be difficult to contain.

The chemistry between Herbert and Conklin is growing rapidly, and it may only be a matter of time until the former Jet is the No. 1 tight end. Concklin should be used more in the passing game, but with the way Greg Roman will run this offense, both will see the field a ton in certain packages.