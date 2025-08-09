Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis is in line for a potentially big opportunity while the James Cook contract dispute drags on, but he is tasked with more than just taking first-team reps in the backfield. The 2024 fourth-round draft pick is showing just how much of a team player he is, filling in at kicker for the injured Tyler Bass in Saturday's preseason opener against the New York Giants.

Davis made an extra-point after a Dawson Knox touchdown in the second quarter, earning praise from his teammates. The 25-year-old out of Temple, Vanderbilt and Kentucky may have just cemented himself as the team's emergency kicker moving forward.

Obviously, however, the Bills hope their regular starter is back in action soon. Bass, who missed five field goals and five extra points last season, is dealing with pelvic soreness. Davis seems more than happy to step up in his absence. When a young backup has a chance to simultaneously impress the coaching staff and showcase his versatile skill set, he is going to jump on it.

Filling in for injury at kicker, RB Ray Davis absolutely drills the extra point.

— NFL (@NFL) August 9, 2025

What will Ray Davis bring to the Bills this season?

This display may not earn the 2023 First-Team All-SEC selection more responsibilities, but it is bound to earn him some more gratitude. Unfortunately, Davis did not have as much success on the ground on Saturday afternoon. He rushed four times for only seven yards and added a reception for seven yards. The Bills will not hold an uneven preseason outing against him, though. They already witnessed some of his talents during the 2024-25 campaign.

Davis posted more than 600 yards from scrimmage and scored six total touchdowns in his rookie year. Despite averaging an inefficient 3.9 yards per carry, he still earned a solid 75.9 rushing grade, according to Pro Football Focus. The San Francisco, California native will look to take a big step forward in 2025, and with Cook not fully practicing at the moment, he might be able to do just that.

Cook and Josh Allen remain the most prominent rushers in Buffalo, but Ray Davis is eager to grow and is also contributing in other ways. It will be interesting to see if he gets another chance to show off his leg in this exhibition matchup. The Bills trail the Giants 16-10 in the third quarter at time of print.