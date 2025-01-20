Terry McLaurin is looking forward, and he’s enjoying Jayden Daniels’ season like other members of the Washington Commanders. But they will have to move along without Sam Cosmi, who sent a heartfelt message to Commanders’ fans after his brutal injury.

Cosmi delivered his thoughts, saying he’s down but not out, according to a post on Instagram by Sam Cosmi.

Knocked down, but never knocked out. What a dream this season has been for me.

Commanders OG Sam Cosmi has enjoyed ride

A fourth-year veteran, Cosmi has seen leaner days. The Commanders grabbed him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“To see the DMV full of pride after years of waiting has brought me so much joy,” Cosmi posted. “Getting to play alongside my brothers every day, fighting for something bigger than myself is something I’m incredibly grateful for. I am heartbroken my season got cut short, but I know our journey isn’t done yet. Go win it all boys. Commanders nation, I’ll see you next season. Trials to testimonies. #HTTC”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said losing a lineman like Cosmi hurts, according to espn.com.

“Really bummed on Sam,” Quinn said. “That's a big loss for us.”

Quinn also commented about the loss of Cosmi to JP Finlay, who posted it on X.

“That's a big deal, the ballplayer and the man,” Quinn said.

Cosmi gave the Commanders a weapon in the screen game and when they used pulling action. He suffered the injury on Brian Robinson Jr.’s 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Commanders may find themselves needing to rely even more on the elusive play of quarterback Jayden Daniels as they travel to meet the Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday.

Daniels threw for two touchdowns and fellow rookie Mike Sainristil had two interceptions, leading Washington to a 45-31 win over Detroit. It pushed Washington into the NFC championship game for the first time since winning the franchise's third Super Bowl 33 years ago.

Almost double-digit underdogs, the sixth-seeded Commanders (14-5) stopped the Super Bowl-favorite Lions (15-3).