The Washington Commanders just pulled off the shocker of the NFL season with a stunning upset of the Detroit Lions on the road in the Divisional Round on Saturday night. The Commanders' offense could not be stopped in the 45-31 win, as they constantly kept the Lions at bay and put more points on the board.

One of the main reasons for that outburst was wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who had a huge day to punctuate his excellent season. The star pass catcher reeled in four passes for 87 yards including a 58-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass. After the game, McLaurin had a message for Commanders fans on X before Washington heads to the NFC Championship Game.

“Happy for our team, and happy for our fans. On to the next🙏🏾,” McLaurin posted.

McLaurin has become a big play weapon for the Commanders this season and has built great chemistry with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels. As a result, the two have become one of the most lethal duos in football this season, and that has been enough to push the Commanders over the top and into the NFC Championship Game.

The Commanders will have their work cut out for them no matter who their opponent is in the conference title game. The Philadelphia Eagles and the Los Angeles Rams are currently battling it out in the other Divisional Round game, and the winner will host McLaurin and company next Sunday for a place in the Super Bowl.

The Commanders didn't play the Rams this season, but that seems to be the more favorable matchup for them. The Rams had a worse record in the regular season and the game would be indoors, which Daniels and this explosive offense would love. The Commanders split their two meetings with the Eagles this season, but Jalen Hurts got injured early in Washington's win so the Eagles would have the edge in that one.

Regardless of who the Commanders end up playing, that team will have a hard time slowing McLaurin down. He has been a headache for almost every secondary that he has played against so far this season and will be a huge part of any game plan moving forward, so those teams will have to be keyed in on where he is at all times.