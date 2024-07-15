Conor McGregor has once again demonstrated his knack for winning, not just in the octagon but also in the betting world, reported by GOAL. The UFC legend added over €1 million to his bank account thanks to a successful bet on Spain's triumph over England in the Euro 2024 final.

The Euro 2024 final in Berlin saw Spain overcome England in a thrilling match. Goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal secured a 2-1 victory for La Roja, dashing the hopes of the Three Lions and their fans. This victory marked yet another chapter in Spain's illustrious football history, as they added another continental crown to their collection.

Conor McGregor's winning bet

After Spain's victory, McGregor took to social media to celebrate his win. Alongside a picture of his winning bet slip, he posted: “Vamos Spain! Easy money on the Spaniards to win the Euros on my birthday. A nice mill for the Mac!” This win is just another example of McGregor's ability to profit from his sports knowledge and instincts.

Before the final, McGregor also placed a pre-match bet, predicting a 3-1 victory for Spain over England. While he fell short of this specific scoreline, his primary bet on Spain to win the tournament ensured he still walked away with a hefty profit. The careful placement of his bets demonstrated McGregor's strategic approach to gambling, as he covered various possible outcomes to maximize his chances of winning.

The primary bet that netted McGregor over €1 million was placed at odds of 11/1. By staking €83,500 on Spain's victory, he secured a payout of €918,500, plus his original stake, bringing the total winnings to a seven-figure sum. This strategic bet highlights McGregor's calculated risk-taking, a trait that has served him well both in his fighting career and his ventures outside the octagon.

Argentina's Copa America victory

Spain's win at Euro 2024 wasn't the only success for McGregor. He also had a significant bet on Argentina to win the 2024 Copa America. Despite Lionel Messi suffering an unfortunate injury during the tournament, Argentina managed to secure a 1-0 victory over Colombia in the final. This win added another sizeable sum to McGregor's earnings from sports betting.

McGregor's successful bets on major football tournaments demonstrate his keen eye for predicting outcomes and his willingness to place significant stakes on his beliefs. These wins add to his already impressive earnings from his MMA career, endorsements, and various business ventures.

With his recent betting successes, McGregor is likely to continue making calculated wagers on major sporting events. His keen interest in football and other sports suggests that he will keep an eye on upcoming tournaments and matches, looking for opportunities to place winning bets.

While McGregor's primary focus remains on his fighting career, his ventures into sports betting have proven highly profitable. His ability to win both inside and outside the octagon cements his status as a multifaceted and successful athlete. As he continues to engage with different sports and business opportunities, fans and followers can expect more exciting announcements and ventures from the notorious Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor's recent betting wins on Spain's Euro 2024 triumph and Argentina's Copa America victory highlight his strategic thinking and risk-taking abilities. By placing significant bets on these outcomes, he secured over €1 million, adding to his already substantial wealth. As McGregor continues to explore opportunities in sports betting and other ventures, his winning streak shows no signs of slowing down.