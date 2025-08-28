Inter Miami CF marked a thrilling moment as Lionel Messi returned from his latest hamstring issue and left coach Javier Morales speechless. The Argentine legend eased back into action with just two or three days of training. He scored twice, first from the spot and then with a sublime finish. The result? A dramatic comeback that sealed Inter Miami’s spot in the Leagues Cup final.

Javier Morales admitted he was “at a loss for words” over what Messi pulled off. “He trained only two or three days and then played 90 minutes,” Morales said, marveling at Messi’s movement, vision, and clinical finishing. He added that it is a privilege for fans and the club to have him. The coach’s words perfectly capture the awe surrounding Messi’s phenomenal comeback.

Messi had been sidelined for ten days after aggravating a hamstring injury during a previous return attempt. His comeback was a high-stakes gamble, yet he shrugged off the rust to deliver. He slotted home a 77th-minute penalty after Tadeo Allende was fouled by David Brekalo. Then, in the 88th minute, he combined with Jordi Alba to craft the winner. Telasco Segovia added a late third, assisted by Luis Suarez, to seal the 3-1 victory.

Messi admitted he felt “a little scared” in the first half, but once the rhythm clicked, he eased into top gear. His confidence and composure under pressure underscored why he remains so invaluable.

This performance is another example of Messi’s uncanny ability to rise from injury and deliver instantly. His Lionel Messi injury once seemed like a real setback, yet in just one match, he turned doubt into triumph, reminding everyone of his extraordinary talent.

With the win, Inter Miami sails into the Leagues Cup final, carrying momentum, magic, and Lionel Messi. Javier Morales and the team now look ahead to Seattle, hopeful their talisman can lead them to another trophy.

More Soccer News
Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) scores a penalty against the Orlando City during the second half at Chase Stadium.
Inter Miami fans erupt after Lionel Messi’s magical clutch goal vs. Orlando CityMiguel La Torre ·
Trinity Rodman reacts to Ben Shelton of the United States winning his match against Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on day eight at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Ben Shelton hilariously trolled by girlfriend Trinity Rodman in US Open press conferencePaolo Mariano ·
Mia Hamm and Alex Morgan together with USWNT logo front and center. Soccer balls around the graphic.
Best United States women’s national team soccer players ever, rankedBailey Bassett ·
Juventus FC midfielder midfielder Weston Mckennie (16) practices before the match against Real Madrid C.F.during a round of 16 match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium.
Juventus condemns racism aimed at USMNT’s Weston McKennieRishav Bhat ·
Al Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after being substituted in a Saudi Pro League soccer match at King Abdullah Sports City.
Al Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo achieves major career milestoneJordan Llanes ·
U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino on stage during the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium.
World Cup draw gets special Washington D.C. locationJordan Llanes ·