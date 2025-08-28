Inter Miami CF marked a thrilling moment as Lionel Messi returned from his latest hamstring issue and left coach Javier Morales speechless. The Argentine legend eased back into action with just two or three days of training. He scored twice, first from the spot and then with a sublime finish. The result? A dramatic comeback that sealed Inter Miami’s spot in the Leagues Cup final.

Javier Morales admitted he was “at a loss for words” over what Messi pulled off. “He trained only two or three days and then played 90 minutes,” Morales said, marveling at Messi’s movement, vision, and clinical finishing. He added that it is a privilege for fans and the club to have him. The coach’s words perfectly capture the awe surrounding Messi’s phenomenal comeback.

Messi had been sidelined for ten days after aggravating a hamstring injury during a previous return attempt. His comeback was a high-stakes gamble, yet he shrugged off the rust to deliver. He slotted home a 77th-minute penalty after Tadeo Allende was fouled by David Brekalo. Then, in the 88th minute, he combined with Jordi Alba to craft the winner. Telasco Segovia added a late third, assisted by Luis Suarez, to seal the 3-1 victory.

Messi admitted he felt “a little scared” in the first half, but once the rhythm clicked, he eased into top gear. His confidence and composure under pressure underscored why he remains so invaluable.

This performance is another example of Messi’s uncanny ability to rise from injury and deliver instantly. His Lionel Messi injury once seemed like a real setback, yet in just one match, he turned doubt into triumph, reminding everyone of his extraordinary talent.

With the win, Inter Miami sails into the Leagues Cup final, carrying momentum, magic, and Lionel Messi. Javier Morales and the team now look ahead to Seattle, hopeful their talisman can lead them to another trophy.