Lionel Messi once again reminded the soccer world why he remains the ultimate big-game performer. In front of a raucous home crowd, the Argentine superstar scored twice, including a dazzling late strike, to propel Inter Miami to a 3-1 comeback win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semifinal on Wednesday night. The victory sends Miami back to the tournament final, giving the club a shot at its second consecutive Leagues Cup crown.

The night did not start smoothly for Messi and company. Orlando frustrated Miami for long stretches and struck first just before halftime. Marco Pasalic silenced Chase Stadium with a thunderous left-footed finish, putting the visitors up 1-0 and raising hopes of an upset.

Miami controlled much of the ball but struggled to break through until late in the second half, when the momentum shifted dramatically.

In the 75th minute, Orlando defender David Brekalo was shown a red card for a reckless challenge, reducing his side to 10 men. The dismissal proved costly, giving Miami the opening it desperately needed. Minutes later, Messi stepped to the penalty spot and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner, leveling the score at 1-1 and igniting the crowd.

The equalizer seemed to flip a switch. Miami surged forward with renewed energy, pressing Orlando back into their own half.

Then came the moment fans will remember for years. In the 88th minute, Messi combined brilliantly with longtime teammate Jordi Alba in a tiki-taka, pass-and-go sequence reminiscent of their Barcelona days. A quick exchange of passes opened just enough space, and Messi delivered a trademark low finish past the Orlando goalkeeper. The stadium erupted, with fans chanting his name as pink smoke filled the air.

The goal was classic Messi—vision, composure, and perfect execution under pressure. It also gave Miami the lead for the first time on the night, leaving Orlando reeling.

Any lingering doubt was erased in stoppage time. Telasco Segovia and Luis Suárez executed a slick one-two inside the box, with the Uruguayan striker applying the finishing touch to make it 3-1. By then, the outcome was sealed, and the celebration was on.

Miami finished with 59% possession, 14 total shots, and six on target, creating four big chances while converting three. Orlando managed 11 shots with four on target, but the red card left them exposed defensively in the decisive moments.

Fans poured their emotions onto social media after the final whistle, with many calling Messi’s second strike “vintage” and “the clutchest goal of his Miami career so far.”

With the win, Inter Miami advances to the Leagues Cup final on August 31, where they will face the Seattle Sounders for the title. Miami already lifted the trophy last season in Messi’s debut year, and with the Argentine fully healthy alongside Suárez and Alba, the club will likely be favored again.

For now, though, the night belongs to Messi. His magical late goal not only crushed Orlando’s hopes but also reaffirmed that, at 38, he still has the ability to deliver unforgettable moments when it matters most.