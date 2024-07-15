England's dream of European glory was crushed as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Spain in the Euro 2024 final, reported by GOAL. Despite a promising start, the Three Lions faltered under pressure. While some players, including Harry Kane, performed below expectations, the spotlight is firmly on Gareth Southgate for his tactical decisions.

England faced a tough challenge in the Euro 2024 final against a spirited Spanish side. Initially, they matched Spain's intensity for the first 45 minutes, but the second half saw a shift in momentum. Spain, even without their star all-rounder Rodri, maintained their attacking structure and ideals. Young wingers Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal combined brilliantly for the opening goal, putting Spain in the lead.

Gareth Southgate eventually made some attacking changes, bringing on Cole Palmer, who found an equalizer. However, instead of capitalizing on the momentum, England reverted to a more conservative approach. This allowed Spain to regain control, with Mikel Oyarzabal scoring the decisive goal just minutes from the end.

Harry Kane's struggles

Kane, despite being England's talisman, entered the tournament with a lingering injury that hampered his performance. Throughout the tournament, Kane struggled to make an impact, scoring only three goals and sharing the Golden Boot with five other players. In the final, he touched the ball just 13 times, managed only one shot, and was substituted in the 60th minute.

Kane's lackluster performance drew criticism from fans and pundits alike. BBC pundit Alex Scott even suggested he should have been taken off at halftime. When Kane was finally substituted, England seemed to come alive, highlighting how his presence on the field might have been more of a hindrance than a help in this particular match.

Gareth Southgate's tactical downfall

While Kane's performance was underwhelming, much of the blame falls on Gareth Southgate. Known for his conservative approach, Southgate's tactics once again came under scrutiny. Throughout the tournament, his reactive strategy often saw England making changes only after falling behind.

In the final, after Palmer's equalizer, England had the chance to push for a winner but instead sat back, allowing Spain to dominate possession. This cautious approach ultimately cost them the game. Southgate's reluctance to take risks and his preference for defensive play over attacking flair have been consistent issues throughout his tenure.

Post-match, Southgate admitted that Kane had not reached the expected level of performance. He cited the physical toll and the demanding nature of the games as reasons for Kane's struggles. However, Southgate's own tactical decisions were also a significant factor in England's defeat. He acknowledged the team's inability to maintain possession and the subsequent pressure from Spain as critical issues.

Southgate's tenure as England manager has seen the team make significant progress, including reaching a World Cup semi-final and two European Championship finals. However, his conservative tactics have repeatedly come under fire, particularly in crucial moments. The defeat to Spain marks another missed opportunity for England to end their long wait for a major trophy.

What's next for England

As England reflects on another lost final, the focus shifts to the future. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, there are questions about both player selection and management. Will Southgate continue as manager, or will a new leader take the helm? Can Harry Kane regain his form and lead England to glory, or will new talents emerge?

The defeat may prompt significant changes within the squad and coaching staff. New strategies and a more attacking approach could be considered to avoid the same pitfalls in future tournaments. The upcoming international fixtures and qualifiers will be crucial in shaping the team's direction.

England's Euro 2024 journey ended in disappointment, with Gareth Southgate's conservative tactics and Harry Kane's lackluster performance being key factors in their defeat. As the team looks ahead to the 2026 World Cup, there are pressing questions about the future direction of both the squad and its management. While Southgate has brought the team to new heights, the ultimate goal of winning a major trophy remains elusive. The focus now turns to rebuilding and preparing for the next opportunity to break their 60-year trophy drought.