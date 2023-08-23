Coppin State University has expanded its outreach for out-of-state students, announcing today via a statement obtained by HBCU Pulse that students in thirty states and U.S. territories outside of Maryland will now be eligible to pay in-state tuition upon enrollment. The proposal, set to take effect in Fall 2024, has been approved by the University System of Maryland Board of Regents.

“At a time where more individuals and families are questioning the value and cost of higher education, our goal is to reduce barriers and increase access to the quality education Coppin State University provides, at an affordable price,” said Coppin State University president Anthony L. Jenkins. “Coppin State gives our students a transformative educational experience in an environment that nurtures, challenges, and empowers them, regardless of their racial or socioeconomic background. Although our students graduate with student loan debt below the national average, with this initiative, we are demonstrating the return on investment for degree-seekers, by further reducing the financial cost, and allowing students to enjoy the holistic experience of their college years.”

Currently, 85 percent of students enrolled at Coppin State reside in Maryland, while 15 percent come from other states. The institution's introduction of in-state tuition for out-of-state students hopes to expand enrollment for students outside of the local area. Additionally, this new tuition policy aims to support the retention of students from lower-income families by reducing the overall cost and maximizing the impact of grants, scholarships, and other financial resources.

Coppin State University, a member of the University System of Maryland, stands as the most budget-friendly four-year college or university in the state. With an annual cost of $7,001 for full-time undergraduate students taking 12 or more credits, it offers an accessible path to higher education. Once admitted and enrolled at Coppin State, students will benefit from the in-state tuition rate, ensuring affordability throughout their pursuit of an undergraduate degree.

It should be noted that the in-state tuition offer is not applicable to returning undergraduate students or those pursuing graduate or doctoral degrees. This initiative aims to specifically attract and support prospective students from a wide range of states and territories, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, St. Croix, St. John, St. Thomas, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.