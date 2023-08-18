The school year has started and football is about to kick off, which means that HBCU Homecoming Season is around the corner. Homecoming is a time to celebrate the legacy and contributions of historically black colleges and universities around the nation as well as a time for alumni to come back to visit their alma mater. HBCU homecomings are a cultural moment, as students bring fresh energy to the yard and celebrities show up to further enhance the experience.

Below is a list of all HBCU homecomings that have been announced this fall. The list will continue to be updated as more homecomings are announced or the schedule changes.

September 23rd

HBCUDatesHomecoming Opponent
West Virginia StateSeptember 16-23Glenville State University

September 30th

Texas SouthernSeptember 24-30Lincoln (California)
Alabama A&MSeptember 24-30Tuskegee
Elizabeth CitySeptember 24-30Johnson C. Smith
Kentucky StateSeptember 24-30Albany State

October 7th

Alabama StateOctober 1-7Bethune-Cookman
AlcornOctober 1-7Grambling
Morgan StateOctober 1-7Stony Brook
Edward WatersOctober 1-7Lane
BowieOctober 1-7Virginia State
ShawOctober 1-7Johnson C. Smith
Bluefield StateOctober 1-7Lincoln University of PA
Lincoln University of MissouriOctober 1-7Northwestern State
Saint Augustine's UniversityOctober 1-7Fayetteville State

October 14th

Jackson StateOctober 8-14Alabama State
GramblingOctober 8-14Alabama A&M
Bethune-CookmanOctober 8-14Texas Southern
Virginia StateOctober 8-14Bluefield State
Tennessee StateOctober 8-14Norfolk State
Albany StateOctober 8-14Allen University
TuskegeeOctober 8-14Edward Waters
Johnson C. SmithOctober 8-14Saint Augustine's
Virginia University of LynchburgOctober 8-14Fort Lauderdale
Central StateOctober 8-14Savannah State
SouthernOctober 8-14Lincoln (California)
Morris BrownOctober 8-14N/A (no football team)
Mississippi Valley StateOctober 8-14University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
CheyneyOctober 8-14N/A (no football team)
Texas CollegeOctober 8-14N/A (no football team)

October 21st

Howard UniversityOctober 15-21Norfolk State
Fort Valley StateOctober 15-21Morehouse
Savannah StateOctober 15-21Tuskegee
Benedict CollegeOctober 15-21Kentucky State
Clark AtlantaOctober 15-21Central State
Delaware StateOctober 15-21South Carolina State
Virginia UnionOctober 15-21Lincoln University of PA
Fayetteville StateOctober 15-21Johnson C. Smith
University of Arkansas at Pine BluffOctober 15-21Alcorn
Miles CollegeOctober 15-21Allen
Winston-Salem StateOctober 15-21Saint Augustine's
LaneOctober 15-21Virginia University of Lynchburg
LivingstoneOctober 15-21Shaw
Florida MemorialOctober 15-21Webber International University (Fla.)
LangstonOctober 15-21Arkansas Baptist
October 28th

Florida A&MOctober 22-28Prairie View A&M
Norfolk StateOctober 22-28Morgan State
MorehouseOctober 22-28Kentucky State
HamptonOctober 22-28North Carolina A&T
AllenOctober 22-28Edward Waters
Harris-Stowe StateOctober 22-27n/a (no football team)

October 29th

WilberforceOctober 23-29N/A (no football team)

November 4th

South Carolina StateOctober 29-November 4Howard
North Carolina A&TOctober 29-November 4Towson
North Carolina CentralOctober 29-November 4Norfolk State
Prairie View A&MOctober 29-November 4University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
Morris CollegeOctober 29-November 4N/A (no football team)
November 11th

Fisk UniversityNovember 5-11N/A (no football team)

November 12th

DillardNovember 9-12N/A (no football team)
Voorhees UniversityNovember 9-12N/A (no football team)

November19th

University of Maryland Eastern ShoreNovember 12-19N/A (no football team)