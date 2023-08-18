The school year has started and football is about to kick off, which means that HBCU Homecoming Season is around the corner. Homecoming is a time to celebrate the legacy and contributions of historically black colleges and universities around the nation as well as a time for alumni to come back to visit their alma mater. HBCU homecomings are a cultural moment, as students bring fresh energy to the yard and celebrities show up to further enhance the experience.
Below is a list of all HBCU homecomings that have been announced this fall. The list will continue to be updated as more homecomings are announced or the schedule changes.
September 23rd
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|West Virginia State
|September 16-23
|Glenville State University
September 30th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Texas Southern
|September 24-30
|Lincoln (California)
|Alabama A&M
|September 24-30
|Tuskegee
|Elizabeth City
|September 24-30
|Johnson C. Smith
|Kentucky State
|September 24-30
|Albany State
October 7th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Alabama State
|October 1-7
|Bethune-Cookman
|Alcorn
|October 1-7
|Grambling
|Morgan State
|October 1-7
|Stony Brook
|Edward Waters
|October 1-7
|Lane
|Bowie
|October 1-7
|Virginia State
|Shaw
|October 1-7
|Johnson C. Smith
|Bluefield State
|October 1-7
|Lincoln University of PA
|Lincoln University of Missouri
|October 1-7
|Northwestern State
|Saint Augustine's University
|October 1-7
|Fayetteville State
October 14th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Jackson State
|October 8-14
|Alabama State
|Grambling
|October 8-14
|Alabama A&M
|Bethune-Cookman
|October 8-14
|Texas Southern
|Virginia State
|October 8-14
|Bluefield State
|Tennessee State
|October 8-14
|Norfolk State
|Albany State
|October 8-14
|Allen University
|Tuskegee
|October 8-14
|Edward Waters
|Johnson C. Smith
|October 8-14
|Saint Augustine's
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|October 8-14
|Fort Lauderdale
|Central State
|October 8-14
|Savannah State
|Southern
|October 8-14
|Lincoln (California)
|Morris Brown
|October 8-14
|N/A (no football team)
|Mississippi Valley State
|October 8-14
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|Cheyney
|October 8-14
|N/A (no football team)
|Texas College
|October 8-14
|N/A (no football team)
October 21st
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Howard University
|October 15-21
|Norfolk State
|Fort Valley State
|October 15-21
|Morehouse
|Savannah State
|October 15-21
|Tuskegee
|Benedict College
|October 15-21
|Kentucky State
|Clark Atlanta
|October 15-21
|Central State
|Delaware State
|October 15-21
|South Carolina State
|Virginia Union
|October 15-21
|Lincoln University of PA
|Fayetteville State
|October 15-21
|Johnson C. Smith
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|October 15-21
|Alcorn
|Miles College
|October 15-21
|Allen
|Winston-Salem State
|October 15-21
|Saint Augustine's
|Lane
|October 15-21
|Virginia University of Lynchburg
|Livingstone
|October 15-21
|Shaw
|Florida Memorial
|October 15-21
|Webber International University (Fla.)
|Langston
|October 15-21
|Arkansas Baptist
October 28th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Florida A&M
|October 22-28
|Prairie View A&M
|Norfolk State
|October 22-28
|Morgan State
|Morehouse
|October 22-28
|Kentucky State
|Hampton
|October 22-28
|North Carolina A&T
|Allen
|October 22-28
|Edward Waters
|Harris-Stowe State
|October 22-27
|n/a (no football team)
October 29th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Wilberforce
|October 23-29
|N/A (no football team)
November 4th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|South Carolina State
|October 29-November 4
|Howard
|North Carolina A&T
|October 29-November 4
|Towson
|North Carolina Central
|October 29-November 4
|Norfolk State
|Prairie View A&M
|October 29-November 4
|University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
|Morris College
|October 29-November 4
|N/A (no football team)
November 11th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Fisk University
|November 5-11
|N/A (no football team)
November 12th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|Dillard
|November 9-12
|N/A (no football team)
|Voorhees University
|November 9-12
|N/A (no football team)
November19th
|HBCU
|Dates
|Homecoming Opponent
|University of Maryland Eastern Shore
|November 12-19
|N/A (no football team)