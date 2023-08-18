The school year has started and football is about to kick off, which means that HBCU Homecoming Season is around the corner. Homecoming is a time to celebrate the legacy and contributions of historically black colleges and universities around the nation as well as a time for alumni to come back to visit their alma mater. HBCU homecomings are a cultural moment, as students bring fresh energy to the yard and celebrities show up to further enhance the experience.

Below is a list of all HBCU homecomings that have been announced this fall. The list will continue to be updated as more homecomings are announced or the schedule changes.

September 23rd

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent West Virginia State September 16-23 Glenville State University

September 30th

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent Texas Southern September 24-30 Lincoln (California) Alabama A&M September 24-30 Tuskegee Elizabeth City September 24-30 Johnson C. Smith Kentucky State September 24-30 Albany State

October 7th

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent Alabama State October 1-7 Bethune-Cookman Alcorn October 1-7 Grambling Morgan State October 1-7 Stony Brook Edward Waters October 1-7 Lane Bowie October 1-7 Virginia State Shaw October 1-7 Johnson C. Smith Bluefield State October 1-7 Lincoln University of PA Lincoln University of Missouri October 1-7 Northwestern State Saint Augustine's University October 1-7 Fayetteville State

October 14th

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent Jackson State October 8-14 Alabama State Grambling October 8-14 Alabama A&M Bethune-Cookman October 8-14 Texas Southern Virginia State October 8-14 Bluefield State Tennessee State October 8-14 Norfolk State Albany State October 8-14 Allen University Tuskegee October 8-14 Edward Waters Johnson C. Smith October 8-14 Saint Augustine's Virginia University of Lynchburg October 8-14 Fort Lauderdale Central State October 8-14 Savannah State Southern October 8-14 Lincoln (California) Morris Brown October 8-14 N/A (no football team) Mississippi Valley State October 8-14 University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Cheyney October 8-14 N/A (no football team) Texas College October 8-14 N/A (no football team)

October 21st

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent Howard University October 15-21 Norfolk State Fort Valley State October 15-21 Morehouse Savannah State October 15-21 Tuskegee Benedict College October 15-21 Kentucky State Clark Atlanta October 15-21 Central State Delaware State October 15-21 South Carolina State Virginia Union October 15-21 Lincoln University of PA Fayetteville State October 15-21 Johnson C. Smith University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff October 15-21 Alcorn Miles College October 15-21 Allen Winston-Salem State October 15-21 Saint Augustine's Lane October 15-21 Virginia University of Lynchburg Livingstone October 15-21 Shaw Florida Memorial October 15-21 Webber International University (Fla.) Langston October 15-21 Arkansas Baptist

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

October 28th

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent Florida A&M October 22-28 Prairie View A&M Norfolk State October 22-28 Morgan State Morehouse October 22-28 Kentucky State Hampton October 22-28 North Carolina A&T Allen October 22-28 Edward Waters Harris-Stowe State October 22-27 n/a (no football team)

October 29th

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent Wilberforce October 23-29 N/A (no football team)

November 4th

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent South Carolina State October 29-November 4 Howard North Carolina A&T October 29-November 4 Towson North Carolina Central October 29-November 4 Norfolk State Prairie View A&M October 29-November 4 University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Morris College October 29-November 4 N/A (no football team)

November 11th

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent Fisk University November 5-11 N/A (no football team)

November 12th

HBCU Dates Homecoming Opponent Dillard November 9-12 N/A (no football team) Voorhees University November 9-12 N/A (no football team)

November19th