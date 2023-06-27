The Chicago Cubs and RHP Shane Greene have agreed to a minor league contract, per MLB.com, via Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors.

Greene has pitched in MLB since 2014, when he debuted with the New York Yankees. He spent just one season in New York before landing with the Detroit Tigers. He'd later pitch for the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers before returning to the Yankees in 2022.

Greene hasn't appeared in more than 30 MLB games since 2019, when he made his first and only All-Star team with the Tigers. He features set-up and closing experience in the big leagues, and could play a role for the Cubs at some point down the road.

Cubs' bullpen

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If the Cubs want to reach the playoffs they will need to go through their division. Despite owning a 37-39 record, Chicago currently sits just three games out of the NL Central. Utilizing the bullpen will be pivotal down the stretch though.

Chicago's relief core has dealt with underperformance and injuries in 2023. Michael Fulmer was expected to lead the charge but he has yet to find his footing with the ball club.

Adding a veteran reliever like Greene, who's pitched in competitive markets throughout his career, is worth the risk. The worst case scenario is Greene struggles in the minor leagues and doesn't impact the Cubs this season. But there is always a chance that he impresses in the minors and earns a big league promotion.

It will be interesting to see if Greene pitches for the Cubs in 2023.