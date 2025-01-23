As the Chicago Cubs look to bolster their team in free agency, they are on the way to making a huge trade with the Houston Astros for closer Ryan Pressly according to Bob Nightengale. It had been rumored that the Astros would trade Pressly this offseason and it now has come true as he goes to the National League East team.

“The Chicago Cubs on verge of acquiring closer Ryan Pressly from the Astros,” Nightengale said on X, formerly Twitter.

Pressly finished last season playing in 59 games where he had recorded four saves, down from 31 the year before along with a 3.49 ERA and 58 strikeouts.