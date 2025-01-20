The Chicago Cubs are looking to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2020. Manager Craig Counsell had an up and down first campaign on the North Side, and the team could still use a little more help in order to contend for one of those coveted playoff spots in 2025. Luckily, there are still a good number of free agents out on the market who can help the Cubs get better, both right now and down the line.

One area that needs a bit more work is the bullpen. Having an experienced closer, or at least a veteran reliever that has some history of success on the backend of games, is something most, if not all, teams would like to have. At the moment, the Cubs don't have that. Luckily, there some bargain bin options out there for that role. Furthermore, president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer and his staff could address depth at corner infield and in the outfield as well. The market offers some intriguing choices at those positions as well. Who should Hoyer and his staff look to bring in to help out Counsell and his on-field roster?

1. Paul Sewald could shore up backend of Cubs' bullpen

Paul Sewald has had experience closing games with the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks and has pitched in October. He did have a bit of a down year in 2024, but he still saved 16 games and struck over a batter an inning. For the next couple of seasons, he'd be a solid addition to the backend of the Cubs' bullpen. For a team stocked with talent but short on experience, Sewald would be a savvy pickup on a two-year deal.

The right-hander could be the closer, or setup man for Porter Hodge. Counsell and Hoyer would likely hope for the second scenario, as it means that Hodge has seized the closing role, and he has a capable deputy in Sewald. They've already brought on board a couple of other relievers in free agency, so Sewald wouldn't be too much of a stretch here. Having a strong bullpen would certainly help the Cubs in their pursuit of October glory. The former Diamondback could be an underrated but key pickup for the North Siders.

2. Justin Turner could be valuable rotation piece at the corners

Michael Busch had a solid rookie season and should fill the long-term hole at first base. At least, that is the hope of Cubs' leadership. At third base, it's looking like the position is top prospect Matt Shaw's to win in spring training. Former starter Isaac Paredes was dealt to the Houston Astros in the Kyle Tucker trade. So, Chicago will be starting two young players at the corners, including one that is just now breaking into the majors. Bringing aboard a veteran to help guide Shaw and also mentor Busch would be wise.

At this stage in his career, Justin Turner fits that and more. Yes, he likely shouldn't play every day at either spot, but he can spot start at both positions as well as man the DH slot. His veteran presence would not only help Busch and Shaw, but other young players like center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and catcher Miguel Amaya. The quicker these young players get up to speed, the better of a chance the Cubbies have of returning to October.

3. Harrison Bader would be key backup for Cubs' outfield situation

Crow-Armstrong is the future of the North Side. The heralded prospect arrived to a lot of fanfare and showed glimpses to the Cubs faithful. Now, he's going to have full run in center field starting in spring training. Having a backup plan though, in case PCA doesn't work out, is a good idea. Luckily for Chicago, there are some options on the free agent market. One option? Harrison Bader, coming off a one-year stint with the New York Mets in Queens.

He's also played with the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Yankees, so he has experience in big markets and in the NL Central, so Chicago would be a solid landing spot for him. He'd play a decent amount, spelling Crow-Armstrong as well as Tucker and Ian Happ. If he does decide to call Wrigley Field home next season, then he could rebound for a bigger contract next winter. Plus, playing for another one of baseball's historic franchises would certainly pique Bader's interest. Is it enough to see him in yet another set of pinstripes?