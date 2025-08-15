The Chicago Cubs are currently in the middle of a slump. They recently dropped a three-game series 2-1 to the Toronto Blue Jays and have won just four of their past 10 games overall. Chicago's offense has especially struggled in recent action. Cubs manager Craig Counsell recently addressed the team's underperformance, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“Things not going right is not what’s happening,” Counsell said. “I think that’s what you fall into. This is baseball that’s happening. You have to be tough enough to roll with that. For us to focus on results is harmful so you focus on things that contribute to us being good.”

The Cubs are still in the postseason conversation. Chicago entered Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 68-52 overall record. The ball club is eight games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central division, but they lead the NL Wild Card. Unless they completely collapse during the last few weeks of the regular season, the Cubs will likely end up playing meaningful baseball in October.

The question is whether or not they can turn things around before the postseason. Earning a Wild Card spot is one thing, but the Cubs want to make a deep playoff run. At the moment, they do not look like a true World Series contender, though. However, Chicago could get back on track before October baseball gets underway.

Counsell does not want his team to focus on results, rather, he is placing an emphasis on the “things that contribute” to the team playing a quality brand of baseball.

The Cubs will try to bounce back in their weekend series against the Pirates. Chicago will then host the Brewers for a pivotal five-game series (double-header on Monday) next week. It goes without saying, but the Cubs will need to perform well in that series if they hope to climb back in the division.