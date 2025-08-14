The Chicago Cubs have stumbled in the second half, allowing the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers to control the NL Central. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker are struggling simultaneously, and they did not get the rotation help they needed at the MLB trade deadline. To top it off, catcher Miguel Amaya went down with a nasty ankle injury. But the Cubs called up someone to help their offense, top prospect Owen Caissie, per Marquee Sports Network's Taylor McGregor.

“Cubs recall Owen Caissie and place Miguel Amaya on the 10-day IL,” McGregor reported.

Amaya has been one of the Cubs' backup catchers this year, serving behind Carson Kelly, who is having a great season. They still have Reese McGuire on the roster, who will serve as the backup. That gave them the ability to call up Caissie to help pick the outfield out of their offensive funk.

Since the All-Star Break, Tucker has a .206 batting average and .644 OPS in 20 games. Crow-Armstrong has been similarly bad since starting in the Mid-Summer Classic, with a .205/.239/.398 slash line and 27 strikeouts to just two walks. Caissie is the Cubs' top prospect thanks to his .955 OPS with AAA Iowa this season.

The Cubs have fallen 7.5 games behind the Brewers in the NL Central race, but do hold the top Wild Card spot. Their starting rotation is a concern, so their offense has to dominate to make up for it. Tucker is going to be a free agent at the end of the year, so finding inexpensive offensive stars to fill out the lineup could be important for next season. This is a tryout for Caissie to be a mainstay on the 2026 Cubs.

If Caissie does not make his MLB debut on Thursday afternoon in Toronto, it could happen in front of the Wrigley Field crowd. Their next seven games are at home, three against the Pirates and four against the Brewers

