Chicago Cubs star Cody Bellinger has been linked to the New York Yankees in rumors with the MLB trade deadline less than a month away. Naturally, with his Cubs in the Bronx for a series against the Yankees, who his father Clay played for, Bellinger was asked about his connection to the franchise.

The Cubs star said the Yankees “mean a lot to his family” and that it's a “special place to play”, per Max Goodman of NJ Advance Media.

“The Yankees obviously mean a lot to our family,” Bellinger told NJ Advance Media on Friday. “He won a few championships here, a role player and pretty good player. It was obviously all in the old stadium, but still feels the same.”

Bellinger, whose father Clay won World Series titles in 1999 and 2000 with the Yankees, clearly has a lot of love for the franchise.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That will certainly not be lost on Yankees brass as the MLB trade deadline inches closer. Bellinger has been linked to New York, whose lineup has struggled without 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge injured, multiple times over the last few weeks.

The Cubs star, a former National League MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has posted his highest OPS since that banner campaign in 56 games for Chicago.

After signing a one-year deal with the Chicago this past offseason, Bellinger figures to be one of the premier rental bats available at the MLB trade deadline, should the 41-47 Cubs opt to sell.

Judging by his comments, Bellinger certainly wouldn't be mad about a trade to the Yankees.