The Chicago Cubs signed Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal last winter with the hope he could be a key contributor in 2023. He's hitting .252 in 43 games with seven home runs but did miss a month due to injury. With the Cubbies four games out of first place in the NL Central, it remains to be seen if they will be sellers at the trade deadline. If Jed Hoyer and the front office decide to part ways with Bellinger, who is a free agent after his season, MLB insider Jon Heyman sees him as an ideal target for the New York Yankees, who need outfield depth very badly.

Aaron Judge is currently out with a toe injury and probably won't play until after the All-Star Break. Jake Bauers and Billy McKinney are holding it down at the outfield corners for the time being, but trading for a player like Bellinger could be a good move. He's a fantastic left fielder and would surely benefit from the short porch in right at Yankee Stadium with his power. We're talking about a guy who did club 37 homers in 2017 and a minimum of 25 long balls in three straight seasons.

Plus, Belly is a very good defender with the versatility to also play first base if Anthony Rizzo needs a day off. There are also some family links with the Yankees. His father, Clay Bellinger, won a pair of World Series titles with the Bronx Bombers.

Right now, Heyman is simply suggesting New York takes a look at Bellinger. No legitimate interest has been confirmed at this point. That being said, it would be a nice reinforcement for Aaron Boone's squad who is not only talented, but also has playoff experience.