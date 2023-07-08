New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is currently injured and his timetable for a return is uncertain. When the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers played in early June, it was expected to be an exciting matchup between two historic teams and feature plenty of great players. Although New York performed well on the road at Dodger Stadium, Judge crashed into the right field fence and the bullpen door opened. This led to Judge's injury, and now people are wondering if he will take legal action against the Dodgers.

Despite tearing a ligament in his toe after crashing through the Dodger Stadium fence in right field, Judge told the New York Daily News that he will not take legal action, per Gary Phillips of nydailynews.com.

Aaron Judge's incident at Dodger Stadium

The Dodgers are reportedly addressing the outfield fence following the incident.

“The Dodgers plan to reinforce the chain-link fence in right field that Judge crashed into on Saturday and add a strip of padding on the concrete portion where he jammed his right big toe, team president Stan Kasten said,” The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal shared.

One has to imagine the Yankees aren't exactly thrilled about the situation, even after the Dodgers announced they are addressing the fence. New York lost their superstar and arguably the best player in the game. The Yankees' offense has struggled following his injury and the team is now in fourth place in the American League East.

Nevertheless, both sides are moving on and Judge isn't planning on taking legal action.