Ian Happ wore his Superman cape on Friday to lead the Chicago Cubs to an incredible 4-3 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. Of course he made history in the process.

The 28-year-old outfielder basically carried the whole load on the offense to help the Cubs win, with his double two-run homers sealing the deal for Chicago. Without him, they would have been unable to score at all.

Happ hit Matt Bush’s pitch in the seventh inning before delivering a tiebreaking homer against Devin Williams in the 10th. The ball went to the right-field wall on both occasions, with the Brewers left with no other choice but to watch in frustration.

Happer for the lead! pic.twitter.com/QJ9o6K36V5 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) August 27, 2022

According to ESPN Stats and Info, Happ is the first player since Manny Ramirez in 1998 to record multiple home runs and account for all of his team’s hits in a win.

The Cubs had just two hits tonight, both of which were Ian Happ two-run HRs. Happ is the first player to have a multi-HR effort account for all of his team's hits in a victory since Manny Ramírez in 1998. pic.twitter.com/SlT38thgBo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 27, 2022

While some could see it as a problem since teams need to be able to at least be more balanced offensively, it speaks volumes on how effective Ian Happ was for the Cubs. Not to mention how difficult it is to achieve what he has done–performing at his best even under massive pressure.

For what it’s worth, Happ himself was pretty stoked about his performance, especially since it is a crucial win for a Cubs team looking for some positive takeaways amid a largely poor season

“To come through in those situations is awesome for the group, for the team, for the pitching staff that did such a good job keeping us in it the whole day,” Happ shared, per ESPN. “It’s really cool.”